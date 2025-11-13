The NRL have confirmed a bumper pre-season challenge schedule, with prize money once again on the line for the best side.

With the Brisbane Broncos playing in the World Club Challenge in England, they will not play a single trial on Australian soil before the start of the campaign.

That leaves 16 games to be played by the remaining 16 teams across three weeks, with the four teams heading to Las Vegas getting their pre-season underway a week earlier than the rest of the competition.

That will see a double-header at Kogarah on Saturday, February 7, with the Canterbury Bulldogs to face the North Queensland Cowboys, and the St George Illawarra Dragons to play the Newcastle Knights.

The second week of action sees a full eight games scheduled, with it headlined by a double-header on Saturday, February 14 in Newcastle, and the Charity Shield in Wollongong on the same day.

The Manly Sea Eagles will travel across the Tasman, while Henson Park will also host a Sunday evening game between the Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels.

There is no afternoon game scheduled on the Sunday in Week 2, and that's because the All-Star game will be played in Hamilton.

The third week of action is headlined by a double-header at Leichhardt Oval on Friday, February 20, while a double-header in Gosford on Saturday will also be well attended. The Rabbitohs will also continue their relationship with Mudgee, taking a game against Manly there to finish the pre-season.

All games will once again be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

Full 2026 NRL pre-season challenge schedule

All times AEDT.

Week 1

Saturday, February 7

5:30pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

7:30pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Newcastle Knights at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

Week 2

Thursday, February 12

8pm: The Dolphins vs Gold Coast Titans at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Friday, February 13

5:30pm: Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm at Sieffert Oval, Queanbeyan

8pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Saturday, February 14

1:40pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles at McLean Park, Napier

3:50pm: Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

6pm: Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

8:10pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Sunday, February 15

6pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels at Henson Park, Newtown

Week 3

Friday, February 20

6pm: New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

8:10pm: Wests Tigers vs Penrith Panthers at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Saturday, February 21

3:50pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders at Polytec Stadium, Gosford

6pm: Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels at Polytec Stadium, Gosford

8:10pm: Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast

Sunday, February 22

4pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee