An NRL club has reportedly tabled a two-year contract to fullback Tyrell Sloan, who is off-contract at the end of the season.

While 16 clubs will participate in Magic Round this weekend, Tyrell Sloan and the St George Illawarra Dragons will remain in Sydney and not participate in the annual event.

On the eve of Magic Round, the St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly tabled Sloan a two-year, $1 million contract to keep him at the Red V, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

It is understood that the fullback, an Illawarra Steelers junior, hopes to remain at the club, and the negotiations between his management and the club are ongoing.

Off-contract at the end of the season and free to negotiate with rival clubs, Sloan, 21, has made 46 first-grade appearances to date and is in the midst of a breakout season for the Dragons.

This season, he has scored seven tries and averaged 115 running meters per game in the fullback jumper, despite rumours at the beginning of the season that he was close to being axed to the NSW Cup in favour of Zac Lomax.

“I definitely want to stay,'' Sloan told The Daily Telegraph at the backend of April.

“This is home. I don't want to be anywhere else. This is my club. It's massive being here as a local junior. I live in Dapto. I love Dapto.

“Most people see Dapto as a not-so-good place, but I love the place.

“Being from that area, not much good stuff comes out of there, so for me, something I want to do after footy is give back to the kids and show that whatever you want to be, in any line of work, you can become something.

“That's what I want to continue to show everyone. That it's a place that people can make it out of and succeed.

“Everyone knows that I grew up in the housing commission and I was so happy when I bought my first house.

“But my brother laid that platform by buying a house at 21 and I was lucky enough to do the same thing.

“We chose the right path and that's what I want to continue to do, to be a role model for the next generation that you can be whatever you want to be, not just from Dapto, but anywhere.

“Hopefully something comes up soon.''