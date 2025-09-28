An NRL team has reportedly rejected a player swap which would have seen them bring in versatile forward Nathan Brown from the Manly Sea Eagles.

One of the best carriers of the football from the back fence, Brown has found his feet at the Sea Eagles as he attempts to rekindle the form he once had in 2020, where he represented the NSW Blues.

Struggling in his final seasons at the Parramatta Eels before a failed stint at the Sydney Roosters, the 32-year-old has managed to be a mainstay of Manly's forward pack which has seen him play 34 matches over the past couple of years.

However, reports emerged last week that the Sea Eagles were interested in letting Brown go to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a player swap deal, which would have seen them land Davvy Moale, 12 months earlier than expected.

In an attempt to keep the Cook Islands international for another season, the Rabbitohs have rejected the move as they want to free up space in their salary cap rather than bringing in new players.

While the player swap involving Brown and Moale as the two players, it is understood that the latter could very well find himself at the Northern Beaches before the start of next year's campaign.

"There was some talk about (Moale leaving for) 2026, but Manly don't have a lot of cap room at the moment and Souths need cap room," Brent Read said on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat and Woodsy.

"Manly basically said what about a player swap, maybe Nathan Brown (but) Souths said no, we're not interested in that, we want the money,

"The issue is a money issue at the moment. Souths want cap room because they're trying to sign David Fifita, but they don't have the cap room for David at the moment.

"I'd imagine they'd strike a deal and Davvy Moale will be at Manly next year but it won't be a player swap and it won't involve Nathan Brown."