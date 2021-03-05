According to News Corp, the Brisbane Broncos have been offered Israel Folau’s services for the upcoming season.

And a potential return to the NRL has been backed by Queensland origin captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Broncos skipper Alex Glenn.

Folau, 31, has reinvigorated his rugby league career with Super League club Catalans Dragons and has re-invigorated his rugby career. But as he looks to return to the NRL, the Dragons have reportedly left him out of their 29-man squad for the upcoming season despite signing a one-year extension with the club.

Now Broncos coach Kevin Walters, who was formerly coach at Catalans, is said to be a big fan of Folau and the prospect of having him back in Broncos colours is certainly appealing.

But given Folau’s past and the potential backlash that may follow, it’s a situation that could do more harm than good for a club looking to bounce back from a first wooden spoon.

St George Illawarra were said to be on the cusp of signing Folau, but with backlash by sponsors and fans of the club increasing when the news broke, the Dragons opted to pull out of the deal.

Despite the consistent backlash, Broncos captain Alex Glenn said he would love to see Folau back in the NRL.

“I would love to see him back,” Glenn said.

“Everyone makes mistakes and everyone is judging him about his opinions, but if you go back to his days playing rugby league he was unbelievable.

“If he was to come to the Broncos it would be unbelievable.

“It would be unreal to get him back in the game. I don’t condone what he says but everyone has their right to voice their opinion. I don’t stand for what he says but I believe he shouldn’t be judged for the rest of his life by what he says.

“He was one of the best in the game before he went to AFL and when he went to rugby he was ripping it up. His talents are there. I would love to see him back in a rugby league jersey at the Broncos.”

Speaking to News Corp, Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans added he doesn’t have a problem with Folau wanting to come back to the NRL.

“I don’t condone what he has said, but if he wants to come back into the game as a player, I don’t have a problem with it,” Cherry-Evans said.