The St George Illawarra Dragons are looking to bring Israel Folau back into the NRL.

According to multiple reports, the Dragons have submitted a request to the NRL to register the 31-year old’s contract.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas reports that the Rev V are hoping to sign the controversial star to a two-year deal, with the NRL governing body now set to consider whether or not they allow his return.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys previously indicated that Folau would not be welcome back in the NRL after he publicly declared his controversial religious views.

But the league has reportedly since softened their stance on the matter and indicated to the Dragons that they will consider the application.

“We are always on the lookout for great players,” Webb told The Sydney Morning Herald. “We have enquired with the NRL about Israel and we will work with them to hopefully see him join us in 2021.

“We understand there will be a range of opinions in regards to this decision, but we believe he would be a good addition to our club.”

