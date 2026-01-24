Young Wests Tigers centre Krystian Mapapalangi will still line up for the Tigers in 2026 - just not in Australia.

The 23-year-old has confirmed he will join the Castleford Tigers in the English Super League on a two-year deal, cutting short his time with the NRL's joint-venture version.

The versatile outside back made his NRL debut in 2022 with the Newcastle Knights off a development deal at the time, playing six games before departing the club at the end of 2024.

He then moved to the Wests Tigers in 2025, but couldn't breakthrough into Benji Marshall's 17, spending the year in reserve grade instead.

He will now move to England and look to expand his experience in top level footy, joining former St George Illawarra Dragons' assistant and interim head coach Ryan Carr's side for 2026 and 2027.

"I've heard plenty of great things about the club, who pride themselves on hard work as a blue collar town," the outside back said in a club media release confirming his signature.

"I'm looking forward to playing high-level footy against some great players in this competition. Also playing in front of the passionate Castleford fans, I've been told their support is unreal!"

Mapapalangi is just the latest in a string of signings for the club, with Blake Taaffe, Semi Valemei, Mikaele Ravalawa, Tom Weaver and Renouf Atoni all joining with ex-NRL experience, joining other ex-NRL players Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, Joe Stimson and Brock Greacen at the club.

Carr said his roster is starting to take shape.

"I'm really pleased to see this deal over the line, it's been one we have been discussing since I arrived at the club. Maps has got all the attributes needed to succeed in the Super League and he's another great addition to the squad," Carr said.

"The squad is taking shape, I believe we have a lot to be excited about in 2026 and this latest addition only gives me more confidence in what we are building here in Cas.”

Director of football Chris Chester said the signing has been in the works for a number of weeks.

"Krystian is a player we identified a number of weeks ago. He's an athletic centre who has experience in the NRL and NSW Cup. On top of all that he's a great person and a player I know Carry can take to the next level," Chester said.

"We've taken our time with this signing to make sure it's the right fit for all. "