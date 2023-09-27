Veteran halfback Adam Reynolds has claimed the NRL's captain of the year award at the 2023 Dally M Medal ceremony.

Reynolds, brought to the Broncos as an experienced voice of reason last year, has managed to take his side to a top-two finish this season in what has been a fantastic regular season.

RELATED: Full list of awards

In receiving the award, Reynolds was adjudged the season's best captain, edging out other nominees Tohu Harris of the New Zealand Warriors and Isaah Yeo of the Penrith Panthers.

All three captains nominated for the award led their sides to top-four finishes at the end of the regular season.

Reynolds played 22 games in 2023, scoring 5 tries, adding 19 try assists, forcing 12 drop outs and kicking for an average of 417 metres per game.

The veteran has a year to run on his three-year deal at the Broncos, but is likely to sign a contract extension and continue into 2025.

Adam Reynolds (Broncos)

Tohu Harris (Warriors)

Isaah Yeo (Panthers)