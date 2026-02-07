The Dolphins head into 2026 as a team with more questions than answers around their best team, but as a team expecting big improvement.

2025 was an injury ravaged campaign for Kristian Woolf's side.

Despite that, they still managed to score more points than any other side, but eventually missed the finals by the slimmest of margins.

The bottom line is that their defence wasn't good enough, but then, when your forward pack is missing as much as they were, it's hard to pin blame on the playing group.

The excuses can't continue into 2026 though. The Dolphins, heading into their fourth season, are primed for a kick up the ladder and must, at the very least, play finals footy for the first time in 2026.

It would come as a major shock if they didn't too given a number of players are only going to be better for the run in 2025.

Here is how we expect the Dolphins to line up in 2026.

Recruitment report

Ins: Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos, 2026), Morgan Knowles (St Helens Saints, 2027), Brian Pouniu (2026), Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers, 2026), Sebastian Su'a (Newcastle Knights, 2027)

Outs: Kenneath Bromwich (retired), Max Feagai (Gold Coast Titans), Harrison Graham (Newcastle Knights), Peter Hola (Newcastle Knights), Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra Dragons), Mark Nicholls (retired), Sean O'Sullivan (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Aublix Tawha (Brisbane Broncos), Mason Teague, Junior Tupou (Sydney Roosters), James Walsh (North Queensland Cowboys), Michael Waqa (Brisbane Broncos)

Off-contract at end of 2026: Jake Averillo, Selwyn Cobbo, Trai Fuller, Jamayne Isaako, Francis Molo, Kodi Nikorima, Brian Pouniu, Brad Schneider, Ray Stone

Full squad

Jake Averillo, Jack Bostock, Selwyn Cobbo, Kurt Donoghoe, Herbie Farnworth, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Thomas Flegler, Trai Fuller, Tom Gilbert, Jamayne Isaako, Isaiya Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Oryn Keeley, Morgan Knowles, Connelly Lemuelu, Jeremy Marshall-King, Francis Molo, Tevita Naufahu, Kodi Nikorima, LJ Nonu, Max Plath, Brian Pouniu, Elijah Rasmussen, Daniel Saifiti, Brad Schneider, Ray Stone, Sebastian Su'a, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Supplementary contracts: Charlie Dickson, John Fineanganofo, Zac Garton, Patrick Kailahi, Lewis Symonds

Who plays where?

Fullback

The questions at the selection table kick-off straight away for the Dolphins in 2026.

While Trai Fuller spent much of the 2025 campaign sidelined with injury, he has impressed when afforded opportunities at the back-end of each of the last two seasons.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is the incumbent here, but his ability to play in the centres, as well as the fact Fuller will not re-sign with the Dolphins to be a back-up option in the years to come, might just force Kristian Woolf's hand.

Fuller is not a step backwards, and the argument could easily be made that the Dolphins are a stronger outfit with both Fuller and the Hammer running around.

For that reason, we anticipate Fuller to start at fullback, Hammer to back him up, and then a host of other outside backs, including recruit Selwyn Cobbo and utility Jake Averillo, to be considered if need be.

Wingers

The wings look fairly easy selections when the Dolphins are at full strength.

Jamayne Isaako, who has been among the NRL's top point-scorers in each of the last three seasons, is the only player to play ever game in the Dolphins NRL existence to date.

There is no reason to see that changing for the try-scoring, goal-kicking outside back.

The other side of the park will belong to Jack Bostock. The towering winger has uncoachable attributes, although will miss the start of the season through injury.

Selwyn Cobbo's arrival from the Broncos means he will likely take Bostock's place during the early going of 2026.

Tevita Naufahu and LJ Nonu are the other options in the squad, with Naufahu in particular impressing amid injuries in 2025. He will be bumped well down the pecking order for the new year though.

Centres

In the centres, the fact Fuller is starting at fullback means this will become one of the NRL's deadliest pairings.

Herbie Farnworth, is, to many, the NRL's best centre. The argument has been made by more than a few that the club would have made the finals if he wasn't injured over the final six weeks of 2025, such is his influence over this footy team.

With Tabuai-Fidow not playing at fullback, he will be a walk-up starter in the other centre role. He was excellent when shuffled there at the end of 2025, and has done the job for Queensland on many occasions.

That means Jake Averillo will be pushed out of the starting side, while Selwyn Cobbo also won't be able to find a role.

Halves

In the halves, Kodi Nikorima at five-eighth and Isaiya Katoa had excellent 2025 campaigns in leading the Dolphins to the NRL's highest points tally.

That's not to say they will repeat that dose, but it's difficult to see the halves needing to be changed.

Nikorima is experienced, but will have to hang onto his spot against the displaced utility option of Jake Averillo, while Katoa is the future of the club. He will only keep getting better with each passing year, and there is a pretty real conversation around him playing State of Origin this year.

Middle forwards

The return of enforcer Thomas Flegler should be one of the stories to follow throughout the 2026 campaign.

He last played early in 2024 before complications and nerve damage from a shoulder injury threatened his career.

He was signed from the Broncos as the club's forward pack leader though and could finally get to experience that this year.

Daniel Saifiti will likely partner him in the front-row, with the former Knight and Origin forward having some nice moments in 2025 following his surprise off-season switch.

Max Plath is the expected lock forward after playing strongly throughout 2025. Some will argue for Tom Gilbert's inclusion, but ultimately, he should be used elsewhere.

The Dolphins are loaded in the middle. Kurt Donoghoe and Ray Stone serve as the most likely back-ups at lock, while Morgan Knowles has also joined the club. At prop, veteran Felise Kaufusi, Francis Molo and Sebastian Su'a will all be forced to wait in the wings.

Hooker

At dummy half, Jeremy Marshall-King will again take the role throughout the season.

A former stop-gap measure, he has rapidly become one of the better - and more importantly consistent - dummy halves in the game.

Kurt Donoghoe seems the most likely back-up, and could start the season at nine given Marshall-King's injury.

Max Plath is another who can play at the rake role, while Ray Stone would be the last of the options.

Development player John Fineanganofo could also push for minutes this year.

Edge forwards

The Dolphins are again stacked on the edge.

Tom Gilbert and former Cowboy Kulikefu Finefeuiaki are the most likely starters, with Gilbert returning from injury and Finefeuiaki impressing during his first season away from the Cowboys.

Morgan Knowles arrives from England, while Oryn Keeley should have a role to play despite already agreeing to link up with the Melbourne Storm for 2027.

Felise Kaufusi is another option, while Connelly Lemuelu falling down the pecking order as much as he will feels almost unfair.

Youngster Brian Pouniu will also push for a debut this year.

Interchange

On the bench, we expect Kurt Donoghoe, Francis Molo and English import Morgan Knowles to be the three guarantees.

The extension of the bench likely creates room for a back, with Jake Averillo and Selwyn Cobbo in the mix - we are taking Cobbo.

Oryn Keeley, on the back of his exceptional 2025, would be stiff to miss out, while the final spot could go to a host of players. We are taking the experience of Felise Kaufusi over Ray Stone and Connelly Lemuelu.

The best 17

1. Trai Fuller

2. Jack Bostock

3. Herbie Farnworth

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Jamayne Isaako

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Isaiah Katoa

8. Thomas Flegler

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Daniel Saifiti

11. Tom Gilbert

12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

13. Max Plath

Interchange

14. Kurt Donoghoe

15. Francis Molo

16. Morgan Knowles

17. Felise Kaufusi

18. Selwyn Cobbo

19. Oryn Keeley