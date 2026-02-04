The Canberra Raiders were the surprise packet last year, fighting their way to the top of the ladder.

The minor premiership came despite plenty of pre-season suggestions they'd be closer to the bottomfour than the top eight.

But that's not the way it played out, with the Green Machine putting together an impressive run of form early in the season despite an incredibly difficult draw, before holding it together at the back-end to claim top spot.

They crashed and burned out of the finals in straight sets though, and the burning desire to be better this year will be a step tougher owing to the high-profile departure of Jamal Fogarty, who heads to the Manly Sea Eagles.

The rest of their departures are relatively inconsequential, but it leaves Canberra with a gaping hole in the halves, and one they will need to address if they are going to be a top contender once again.

Here is how the Raiders are likely to line up in 2026.

Recruitment report

Ins: Coby Black (Brisbane Broncos, 2028), Jayden Brailey (Newcastle Knights, 2027), Sione Finau (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2028), Daine Laurie (Penrith Panthers, 2028)

Outs: Adam Cook (Leigh Leopards), Jamal Fogarty (Manly Sea Eagles), Albert Hopoate (Warrington Wolves), Danny Levi (Leeds Rhinos), Jordan Martin (Mackay Cutters), Trey Mooney (Newcastle Knights), Pasami Saulo (Newcastle Knights), Manaia Waitere (Melbourne Storm)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Michael Asomua, Jake Clydsdale, Ata Mariota, Josh Papalii, Morgan Smithies, Jed Stuart

Full squad

Michael Asomua, Coby Black, Jayden Brailey, Jake Clydsdale, Sione Finau, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Daine Laurie, Ata Mariota, Myles Martin, Noah Martin, Matty Nicholson, Josh Papalii, Owen Pattie, Vena Patuki-Case, Joe Roddy, Ethan Sanders, Simi Sasagi, Xavier Savage, Morgan Smithies, Tom Starling, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Jed Stuart, Savelio Tamale, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young

Supplementary contracts: Ethan Alaia, Shaun Packer, Mark Tuialii, Jayze Tuigamala

Who plays where?

Fullback

Kaeo Weekes had a tremendous 2025 season and will again wear the Raiders' number one jumper heading into 2026.

He has been re-signed twice in the last 12 months to extend his time at the club, and it doesn't take a genius to understand the club consider him a huge part of their plans both short and long-term.

The Raiders do have options at the back.

Chevy Stewart is the most likely first-choice back up if there are issues, with the young fullback a real talent, but unable to force his way in at the Raiders.

His status as first back-up is also to be challenged by Daine Laurie, who arrives from the Penrith Panthers looking for opportunities at the back or in the halves.

Wingers

As was the case throughout 2025, Savelio Tamale and Xavier Savage will kick off the year on the wing.

Both players had tremendous 2025 campaigns when it came to scoring tries, breaking tackles, causing opposition defensive lines headaches and defending their own side of the park well.

The Raiders' depth on the wing in 2025 increases with the arrival of Sione Finau from the Dragons, while powerhouse Michael Asomua is also still in the Top 30.

Jed Stuart had some nice moments in his rookie year and could also feature throughout the course of the campaign.

Centres

The Raiders have one of the more underrated centre pairings in the competition, and it will be once again Sebastian Kris and Matthew Timoko to lead the way in the three-quarters throughout 2026.

Both players are somewhat underrated despite playing key roles in Canberra's push to the minor premiership in 2025.

The talk within the club has been that Sione Finau will be able to back-up on either the wing or at centre after his move from the Dragons, and so could become the first option in reserve for the Raiders.

Daine Laurie spent limited time in the centres at Penrith in 2025, adding to his utility value and could be another option, while Simi Sasagi and Ethan Strange have other roles in the side, but could also shift to the centres if need be.

Halves

Ethan Strange had a breakout season at five-eighth in 2025, and should walk straight back into the number six jumper for the Green Machine.

While that is not up for dispute, who his partner is might be.

Ethan Sanders was signed from Parramatta ahead of 2024 as the club's long-term option at seven, but hasn't overly impressed at NSW Cup level as yet.

He will certainly have first crack, but the signing of Coby Black from the Brisbane Broncos creates competition. Black is rated as one of the best young halfbacks in the game, and certainly hasn't moved his life to become the back-up.

What else will be an intriguing storyline to follow this year is just how Strange plays alongside a halfback without the experience of Jamal Fogarty.

Middle forwards

Josh Papalii's surprise decision to play out another season in the NRL after originally being resigned to a departure means Canberra have plenty of depth in the middle third.

Papalii will likely start alongside Joseph Tapine in what is one of the game's best and most experienced prop combinations.

Corey Horsburgh could also shift up to prop if Papalii plays from the bench, but will otherwise start at lock.

Morgan Smithies, a hard-nosed Englishman who has impressed since his arrival from England, is another option in any of the middle positions, while Ata Mariota has also been strong in recent times as he builds into his career.

Matty Nicholson, Myles Martin and Jake Clydsdale are also options in the middle third of the park.

Hooker

Tom Starling is still one of the most underrated players in the competition and had a superb 2025 season starting at dummy half for the Raiders.

That is the role he will continue to play in 2026, although competition for his number nine jumper does exist.

Jayden Brailey has arrived from the Newcastle Knights and is the likely first back-up for the role, but is suddenly in the biggest fight for minutes of his career to date, with Owen Pattie also at the club and seen as a big part of the future in the Nation's Capital.

Edge forwards

The second-row is another easy call for the Raiders, with New South Sales State of Origin star Hudson Young to partner former Bronco and Panther Zac Hosking.

Both players were outstanding in 2025, with Hosking consistent, and Young brilliant, putting together the best year of his career to date.

Simi Sasagi, formerly a half and utility, has turned his primary position into a second-rower, so he should feature there, while Matty Nicholson can also play in the second-row, as well as in the middle.

Noah Martin and Joe Roddy both debuted last year and will also push for more minutes this year as they continue to develop into their careers.

Interchange

The NRL's six-man bench means the Raiders will likely be able to pick a spine utility in Daine Laurie, and an out-and-out dummy half in Jayden Brailey.

Simi Sasagi, who has formerly been used as a utility, becomes a more down-the-line second-rower in his role from the bench, while size will be provided by Morgan Smithies, Ata Mariota and Matty Nicholson, with a host of young talent banging the door down for opportunities and minutes.

The best 19

1. Kaeo Weekes

2. Savelio Tamale

3. Matthew Timoko

4. Sebastian Kris

5. Xavier Savage

6. Ethan Strange

7. Ethan Sanders

8. Josh Papalii

9. Tom Starling

10. Joseph Tapine

11. Hudson Young

12. Zac Hosking

13. Corey Horsburgh

Interchange

14. Jayden Brailey

15. Simi Sasagi

16. Matty Nicholson

17. Morgan Smithies

18. Ata Mariota

19. Daine Laurie