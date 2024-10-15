NRL legends Gorden Tallis and Willie Mason are set to headline a sensational ‘Footy Fight Night' where some of rugby league's biggest names, both male and female, will settle their rivalries inside the boxing ring.

The event, scheduled for Friday, November 29, is being organised by No Limit, the same promoters behind Tim Tszyu's upcoming US world title fight.

While full details have yet to be confirmed, it's understood that Tallis and Mason will each captain a team made up of fighters from the NRL and NRLW competitions, per Fox Sports.

Some of the players mentioned as potential competitors include NRL enforcers Matthew Lodge, Adam Elliott, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Royce Hunt, and Josh Aloiai.

NRLW stars like Ali Brigginshaw and Tiana Penitani have also been approached to take part in the event.

In addition, former NRL player Curtis Scott, who has won three consecutive heavyweight fights since switching sports, is being eyed as a major drawcard for the event. Scott's recent victories, including wins over Joey Leilua and AFL legend Barry Hall, have made him a standout in the boxing world.

The ‘Footy Fight Night' will feature a mix of professional fighters and rugby league stars, with the event being held at a yet-to-be-determined location.

Sydney, Gold Coast, and Newcastle are all being considered as possible venues. Details of the event could be confirmed as early as this week.

The unique format will see Tallis and Mason select their fighters in collaboration with No Limit Boxing. A special event to finalise these selections is scheduled for Thursday, October 31.

There will be four NRL fights, one NRLW, and three professional fights, all scored using a team-based system.

Each individual fight winner will earn two points for their team, with a knockout earning an additional bonus point. A draw will give both teams one point, while a loss earns no points. The team with the most points at the end of the night will be crowned the overall winner.

Matt Lodge, who has been eager to make his professional boxing debut since December 2022, will likely feature in the fight night.

Lodge was rumoured to be a potential opponent for Paul Gallen's farewell fight, but that fight fell through. Lodge is now looking to finally make his mark in the boxing world.

Meanwhile, Josh Aloiai was previously set to fight Gallen in 2021, but that match was cancelled after the Manly forward tested positive for COVID-19. The fight had already made headlines when Gallen criticised Aloiai for requesting shorter, two-minute rounds.

There is also plenty of interest in seeing Nelson Asofa-Solomona back in the ring. The towering Melbourne prop made waves last year with a dominant stoppage win over fellow NRL player Jarrod Wallace.

Asofa-Solomona, who was suspended from the 2024 NRL Grand Final, will also miss New Zealand's upcoming representative matches due to the suspension.

With high-profile NRL and NRLW players ready to take to the ring, ‘Footy Fight Night' promises to be an electrifying spectacle that will bring together some of the biggest names in rugby league for a night of intense competition and entertainment.