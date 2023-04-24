The 2024 NRL season could kick off with a double header on the other side of the globe in Las Vegas. Aiming for a double header alongside a UFC and boxing world title, the NRL is reportedly sparing no expense in putting the game in front of American eyes.

News Corp has confirmed ARLC boss Peter V'landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo will take off for USA in two weeks to start their planning of a rugby league takeover in Vegas.

Despite the previously failed ploy to start the 2023 season with a Rabbitohs v Manly clash in America, the NRL is still keen to get the idea up and running even with Souths reportedly no longer showing interest.

Broadcasters in both Australia and America have already been contacted from the NRL to gauge interest and ensure the event can be made worthwhile for the league.

The NRL aims to send over four Sydney clubs a week before the event to front the public through the American Fox network. Arguably more important than the game itself, the NRL will likely spare no expense in their marketing of the NRL in the nation.

While the participating teams are nowhere close to being confirmed at this stage, some are keen on the overseas event, with Manly, Melbourne and the Roosters all willing to put their hands up following the release of further details from the league.

Given the teams reportedly keen to take part, the NRL may even take the battle of Brookvale to Vegas with Manly and Melbourne a great option for showcasing the sport.

Melbourne Storm majority owner Matt Tripp says he is excited for the opportunity to market the game overseas, and is confident a USA audience will buy into the sport.

“We would be interested provided it worked for the club, the financial aspects of it stacked up and it didn't affect the rest of our season,” Tripp said.

“Provided everything lined up, of course we would be interested. The game should be showcased on a big stage in the US and we would love to be part of it. I think it is a great idea, particularly if the NRL has a desire to drive revenue from American waging operators. You would be putting it front and centre over there, letting the country see it."

“If the American public sees it, they will bet on it.”