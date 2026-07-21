Three NRL calls from the weekend went clearly wrong, and the league made a shocking confirmation regarding the most controversial moment on the weekend.

In June, the NRL doubled down on its data revealing they get 98% of calls correct, with nearly 1500 decisions made in the first 16 rounds of the season.

The league confirmed at the time in an article by The Sydney Morning Herald that there were only a handful of decisions they found incorrect.

This week has been deemed one of the worst officiated rounds of the season, with the number of calls questioned by fans, experts, and almost everybody who watched the games in Round 20.

In a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL addressed the major calls that left coaches and players questioning the consistency and accuracy of the decisions.

On Thursday, Penrith believed a late Josiah Karapani knock-on into touch should have handed them the ball back.

However, referee Todd Smith's whistle blew simultaneously with the touch contact, making it a mutual infringement.

The call is backed by the NRL as technically correct, adding that Penrith could have been penalised themselves for the second effort.

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Friday's Storm-Roosters game drew multiple complaints from Trent Robinson and Craig Bellamy.

Robinson was baffled by Butcher being penalised for a high tackle on Alec MacDonald that led to a Melbourne try after.

Bellamy was furious when a first-half Will Warbrick play, where the ball appeared to be knocked back off a kick, was ruled a knock-on by Gerard Sutton.

Slow-motion replays satisfied the NRL that Warbrick did get a hand to the ball.

Later in the game, Sam Walker seemed to take a dropout just after the shot-clock buzzer, which would have allowed Melbourne to take an opportunity to tie the game with a penalty goal.

The NRL has ruled the kick and buzzer were simultaneous, allowing Sutton to continue the game.

In the Sharks and Knights game, William Kennedy opened the scoring for Cronulla. Newcastle felt Ronaldo Mulitalo had denied winger Dominic Young a fair contest for the ball from a Braydon Trindall kick, despite barely leaving the ground himself.

The NRL felt that was the right call, as Mulitalo kept his eyes on the ball throughout, never looked at Young, and had both arms ready to catch, meaning it was a genuine contest, not an illegal "disruptor" play.

The Dragons, who worked on fixing slow second-half starts, were frustrated when Warriors' Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored in the 44th minute of what appeared to be a forward pass.

It has been ruled legal by the NRL, citing angles not shown on the broadcast.

After Garrick's try for Manly, Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui confronted referee Adam Gee, invoking a recent State of Origin non-try to Max Plath in a nearly identical situation.

The NRL confirmed that Garrick was "marginally offside."