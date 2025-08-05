Round 22, considering the atrocious weather conditions, delivered well beyond expectations.

The Dolphins' last-minute try puts them in the box seat for a Finals spot, while the Roosters kept their Finals hopes alive, whilst hurting those of their opponents in Manly.

Both the Broncos and Sharks recorded comfortable wins that have them set for a Finals run.

Meanwhile, the Tigers upset the Dogs, the Titans forced Penrith into Golden Point, and the Dragons put the high-flying Raiders down for the count.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 22:

1. Every week, seemingly, we are dished up an officiating howler that seems beyond belief. This week we saw the most obvious penalty try of all time "cleared". Brian To'o denied Phillip Sami an obvious try through foul play. He was in the process of scoring until he was struck across the chin. The very definition of a penalty try. Everyone in the world knew it except the Bunker official. Not surprisingly at all, the NRL has come out and admitted it. Time to admit the official in question isn't up to the job ...

2. Another week, another Panthers trainer crossing a line. Despite an apology and a hefty ban/fine, you cannot tell me that the Panthers trainer didn't know exactly what he was doing. Smiles from the Panthers players showed as much. For those who missed it, the trainer ran right down the middle of the field, right in front of Jayden Campbell who was lining up a conversion. For the record, Campbell should have been awarded a re-kick.

3. Jesse Colquhoun will sit out this week's match-up against the Dragons due to ... well, supposedly a high drop. That absolutely, not in any single way even comes close to looking like a hip drop. The Sharks obviously decided to just cash in their chips and not go through the song and dance of a night at the judiciary but they really should have fought that farcical charge. I've watched 20 replays and still can't see anything like a hip drop.

4. I absolutely love the passion in the Bulldogs fan base. This will sound lame, but I don't care; footy is more enjoyable when the Dogs are going well. That said, the over-the-top carry-on from Dogs fans this weekend has been a show in itself. It does show they're not used to being the hunted. Given the talent on their roster, the next few years are set up; they better get used to being the hunted.

5. For the second time this season, Lachlan Galvin has been "got to" by opposition fans. He isn't the first young player to be put off by a hostile crowd, and he most certainly won't be the last. That said, fans pay attention and will ride him at every chance moving forward.

6. I checked the charge sheet this weekend expecting to see two names: Stephen Crichton and Brian To'o. To'o copped a laughable fine while Crichton escaped without so much as a sanction. I get that while fans see the NRL and MRC as favouring the larger teams.

7. A huge shout-out to every single fan this weekend who attended games. In my early 20s I would have fought against wild horses to sit out in that weather. Now? Not so much. Brilliant dedication in some of the worst conditions I can ever remember seeing.

8. I really wish the NRL would just let Origin be. The current set up of one home game, one away game and one neutral seems to be working a treat. Ratings are massive, and crowds are almost always sellouts. Leave it be. Talks of taking Origin games overseas doesn't sit right. NSW vs. QLD. Keep it in Australia, please.

9. I was very happy to hear that Sam Walker will continue to wear the number seven next year at the Roosters. This is despite the expected arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans next year. Walker is the future of the Roosters and should be their number one priority at every opportunity. Another brilliant performance this weekend saw Walker help save his side's Finals hopes.

10. Adam Doueihi has been absolutely incredible the last few weeks. Both the Dragons and Tigers supposedly have two-year deals out for the talented utility. Doeihi has a habit of playing lights out footy when off contract, so I'd back the short-term offers. He has to get his hands on the ball more often than not. That has become massively obvious. Is he the number seven the Dragons want to partner with Dan Atkinson?

11. There is plenty of talk about this Rebel league potentially poaching some serious NRL talent. I'm not worried at all. Rugby Australia has been cashed up for a decade and only poached one or two players. I'd certainly stop worrying the second the names Hagipantelis and Pascoe were attached.

12. Very rarely does an injury lead to the entire NRL community coming together as one. Almost the entire NRL fan base let out a collective groan the very second Herbie Farnworth grabbed at his hamstring on Friday evening. There are hopes he may be back to the Finals. For the Dolphins' sake, let's hope he is.

13. There continue to be talks of players leaving "on loan". Jonah Pezet is the latest to be mentioned. I'm completely torn on the idea. On one hand, I love the fact young players can leave and play NRL footy elsewhere to improve their game, but it allows the likes of the Storm and co. to horde talent and loan them out. Feels like the Premier League.

14. The fact that the Bunnies were unable to name an 18th man this weekend is borderline dangerous. There has to be some way the NRL can allow them to pick someone from their NSW Cup side, Flegg, or out of the crowd if needed. Player safety must be paramount.

15. Speaking of Souths, recent signings Jonah Glover and Bronson Garlick are brilliant. The Bunnies need new players, utility players at that. They need a rebuild of young, fit players who can cover multiple positions.

16. The Bunnies' good business has continued, albeit brutally. Shaq Mitchell and Josh Schuster have both been told their futures lie elsewhere. Souths can't be using roster spots for largely unavailable players anymore. Shaq has a future in the Super League and I don't think you'll find anyone who isn't rooting for Schuster.

17. The Titans are reportedly looking at moving one of their many, many fullbacks on. Keano Kini has been linked with a club or two. Titans fans are convinced they're shopping Jayden Campbell. AJ Brimson is always linked somewhere. I think moving Kini on frees up space to recruit a star centre or winger. Moving David Fifita on, you can surely see them upgrade elsewhere also. Potential good business.

18. Speaking of good business, the Sharks finally seem to be willing to move on from Braden Hamlin-Uele. BHU had a good game this past weekend, but the Sharks need to get ruthless, and his contract is far too lucrative for his role. This is big for a coach who seems to be hell bent on sticking with what he has. My guess is they'll use his money to upgrade others within the squad.

19. Seven more "future stars" or "prospects" moved clubs this past week. I've lost count of how many such talents have moved across the junior competitions. Can someone start a spreadsheet, please?

20. Last week I was really critical of Wayne Bennett's lack of emotion, or effort, in press conferences. After that garbage Triple M put on, I don't blame him at all.