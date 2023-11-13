The South Sydney Rabbitohs have won the race to have the most games on free to air TV in 2024, with the club scheduled to have 14 of their 24 games shown by Channel 9.

The Redfern-based outfit start their season on Pay TV in America, but have their first three games back in Australia on free to air TV.

That comes despite the fact they missed the finals in 2023, with the Brisbane Broncos and Penrith Panthers - the two grand finalists - having just one less match for 13 on free to air TV. They are joined by the Sydney Roosters on that tally.

The Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels all have 12 matches.

At the other end of the scale, the New Zealand Warriors have just four matches on free to air, while the Gold Coast Titans fare the worst of the Australian clubs with five.

Here is the full list.

Brisbane Broncos: 13

Canberra Raiders: 7

Canterbury Bulldogs: 6

Cronulla Sharks: 10

Gold Coast Titans: 5

Manly Sea Eagles: 10

Melbourne Storm: 12

Newcastle Knights: 12

New Zealand Warriors: 4

North Queensland Cowboys: 10

Parramatta Eels: 12

Penrith Panthers: 13

South Sydney Rabbitohs: 14

St George Illawarra Dragons: 8

Sydney Roosters: 13

The Dolphins: 11

Wests Tigers: 8