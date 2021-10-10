The NRL have reportedly refused to rule out any course of action for players who refuse to vaccinate ahead of the 20221 NRL pre-season.

With the New South Wales and Victorian state governments already bringing in a loosening of restrictions for Covid-19 vaccinated individuals before unvaccinated, the NRL are reportedly concerned about future steps.

Their largest concern is that of players being unable to travel interstate for matches.

While it's previously been reported the competition will refuse to bring in a full vaccine mandate for players, according to a Daily Telegraph report, they are closely monitoring the situation in other major leagues around the world.

Already in Australia, two NBL players have been released by their clubs due to their refusal to be vaccinated, despite no league-wide policy calling for it.

While it's unclear if the NRL would ever resort to that option, or if clubs would act in such a manner, there is speculation in the report that contracts could be torn up for a refusal to vaccinate.

New South Wales have made it clear unvaccinated individuals will have reduced freedoms until December 1, while the Victorian government have stipulated all authorised workers - including NRL players - must be fully vaccinated by November 26 to continue working.

The report suggests three quarters of NRL players have now received at least one job, however, some clubs, particularly those who played in the finals, have fallen behind due to not wanting to be vaccinated before the end of their playing commitments.

Sydney clubs are leading the charge however, while the Storm have now jumped above 80 per cent of players having at least a first dose.

The Brisbane Broncos however, are lagging badly behind at just 65 per cent, owing to Queensland's lower number of COVID cases and, as a result, far less of a rush and public pressure to be vaccinated.

The Eels and Sharks are leading the way with just one player at each club not having received a first dose as yet.