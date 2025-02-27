Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has revealed the NRL's grand plan for a 20-team competition may not be in its immediate future.

The NRL have long had intentions of making it a 20-team competition following the successful addition of the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season.

2025 will be the third year with a bye, and it's believed that is something the NRL are keen to remove, however, as it stands, the NRL may wind up a 19-team competition sooner rather than later, with the bye to remain.

The NRL have already confirmed a Papua New Guinea team will enter the competition in 2028 on the back of confirmed Federal Government funding, and a Perth team is rumoured to be also in the mix to join the NRL, potentially as early as 2027.

A New Zealand-based team - potentially based on the south island of the country - has also since been floated as a potential 20th team to close the bye and bring the competition to where the NRL would like it long-term.

But the bye isn't the issue for V'Landys. Speaking to News Corp, he admitted a 20th team is simply not in the immediate plans of the competition right now despite past commentary on expansion.

“The 20th team is not in our immediate plans,” V'landys told the publication.

“As I've said all at all times, the business case has to stack up and at this stage, the business case doesn't stack up (for a 20-team NRL).

“Nineteen teams is possible because we believe the business case stands up, but we won't do anything without going back to our (existing) clubs (for consultation).

“We've just had the annual general meeting (last week) and they (the 17 clubs) are an important stakeholder and they are players in this.

“When we determine what we believe is a strong business case (for 20 teams), we will then provide that business case to the clubs, players and state authorities to show why we are doing it.

“But at this stage, that business case (for 20 teams) has not been established.”

There are multiple bids on the table in New Zealand, but with potentially all of them set to be cast by the wayside, it will be up to the potential franchise chiefs to make the business case to the NRL.

The Perth-based team is also not yet over the line following recent funding complications, however, the NRL and Western Australian state government are still in conversation around how that bid would move forward and bring itself into the NRL.

Whether a Perth team enters the competition or not, the NRL will have its ninth game per week in the next TV deal following the addition of the Papua New Guinea-based team, which will allow for the competition to make a business case for an increased rights deal.

TV rights in the NRL are expected to be keenly contested at the next round of negotiations, with the NRL and ARLC also now looking at the possibility of breaking off State of Origin from the main contract.