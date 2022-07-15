After proudly watching twin brother Jacob make an impact in his NSW Blues debut, Daniel Saifiti is set to forego rep duties this season, in order to show faith in Newcastle.

A near certainty to be included in the Fijian squad for this year's Rugby League World Cup, a slow start to the season has led Saifiti to the decision to withdraw from the tournament, in the same vein as Latrell Mitchell earlier this month.

Following a 12-week injury and a trip to the US to mend it, Mitchell withdrew from Origin contention in order to give back to the club, a move which while controversial, was reciprocated by Saifiti.

Eligible for three nations in Australia, Fiji and Samoa, Daniel got on the front foot as questions began to swirl over who he would be representing this October.

"I'm not going to play either way. I want to have a good preseason for the Knights" Saifiti told The Newcastle Herald.

"It's part of the reason for my slow start this year. I had a really big off-season last year and then an interrupted preseason in terms of getting injured and having COVID.

"I want to have a good off-season and a big, full preseason. I owe the club big time, so no matter what I'm staying in Newcastle."

Despite Daniel's withdrawal, twin brother Jacob is firming to play for Fiji alongside Reagan Campbell-Gillard, as the nation looks to follow-up a strong performance at the last World Cup, where they defeated New Zealand, with another good tournament.

While declaring he'd like to play for Australia one day, Daniel used to spotlight to promote a different team mate for a green and gold jersey.

"Him (Dave Klemmer) and Dom Young, neck and neck our best players this year. Mal knows what he brings and he is so fit at the moment, and so determined. The only thing against him would be our form as a club, but other than that I don't see why he wouldn't be getting a look."

Klemmer has been approached to play for Scotland at the World Cup, however it is believed any approach from Mal Meninga would see Klemmer opt to run out for Australia over any other nation.

His potential spot could revolve around a select few Origin props, with as many as four middle forwards mulling over selection for a pacific nation.

Meninga will name a 50-man preliminary squad, including dual-citizenship players as the Kangaroos squad slowly starts to take shape.