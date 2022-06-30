North Queensland are set for a massive shot in the arm with in-form prop Jordan McLean set to re-sign with the club on a short-term deal.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Cowboys prop will sign a one-year deal with the club, securing the former international for 2023, in what will be his sixth season with North Queensland after joining from the Storm in 2018.

Recently chosen in the extended squad for New South Wales, McLean has come back in a big way this season as has the club itself, with many tipping the Cowboys for a bottom four finish in 2022. Flash forward a few months and Todd Payten's men sit pretty in third place, and the premiership-winning prop has had a large say in it.

Averaging over 115 metres and 22 tackles a game, his surrounding cast in the engine room has made life easy, the likes of Tom Gilbert, Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai all enjoying breakout seasons under Payten.

There were some fears McLean could have been poached by a rival, having a host of players McLean won the 2017 NRL premiership alongside joining the Dolphins, while Melbourne had interest following the departure of Jesse Bromwich, Brandon Smith, Felise Kaufusi and Kenny Bromwich. With McLean already knowing the Storm's system and structures well, it would've been an easy transition for the 196cm forward.

Despite most of his praise being unsung this season, head coach Payten knows that the front-rower isn't just valuable to the team itself, but the young individuals around him.

“Last year was the first time he has ever played a full season without missing a game and that laid the foundation for Jordan to start this year with confidence," Payten said.

"He is a really smart footballer through the middle. He is an older head and a good leader for our younger forwards.”

McLean is expected to put pen to paper in the near future, though there's no doubt the prop will have his eyes on a mouthwatering clash against Payne Haas on Saturday, as the Cowboys look to go 2-0 against 'big brother' Brisbane in 2022.