North Queensland Cowboys youngster Jaxon Purdue could potentially find himself at a new club in 2027, with the Mackay product yet to ink an extension and preparing to test the open market.\n\nDespite only making his NRL debut last season, Purdue has shown that he is already an NRL-calibre player and is set to become one of rugby league's most sought-after players due to his young age and potential.\n\nStill only 20, he shifted between the centres and halves this season and started in red-hot form with seven tries in the opening nine rounds and also finished the year with four tries in the final four rounds.\n\nWhile the Cowboys tabled a new contract extension for him in May in an attempt to keep him in Townsville, News Corp reports that he has decided to test the open market on November 1.\n\nThis will allow him to speak and negotiate with rival clubs, where he is bound to attract interest from multiple teams, and will also give his management the idea of what his market value is.\n\nIt is understood that his management is in no rush to agree to a new deal.\n\n"We'd love Jaxon to play his career out at the Cowboys," Cowboys GM of Football Michael Luck told the publication.\n\n"He is a Mackay junior who's come through and ticked every box on the way through. He's had a pretty rapid rise.\n\n"We're hopeful of working through it with Nal (Wijesekera) and Sam (Ayoub, Purdue's agents) and coming up with something Jaxon is happy with and gives him security for the long-term."