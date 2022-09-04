Loaned winger David Nofoaluma has confirmed that he will return to the Wests Tigers in 2023.

The Tigers allowed him to depart the joint venture on loan to the Melbourne Storm for the remainder of the 2022 season just days before the August 1 deadline.

Playing reserve grade for the Tigers at the time, there was a thought process that Nofoaluma would gain plenty out of the move south before returning to the Storm in 2023, including being involved in his first finals series, having never done so at the Tigers.

He has previously been open about what the Storm has meant for his game, suggesting the move has allowed him to enjoy his football again. He also didn't rule out the idea of exiting the Tigers on a more permanent basis.

That notion has now been squashed though, with Nofaluma telling News Corp that he hopes to take the skills he has learnt in Victoria back to Concord.

“It’s a personal thing for myself. I came down to Melbourne to gain some leadership and see some of the leaders here, how they are … it starts with the leaders,” Nofoaluma said.

“That was my focus in coming to Melbourne, not just to be a better player but to get an understanding on how to be the best for your teammates.”

Nofoaluma also admitted that he would have loved to be playing finals football with the Tigers.

“It’s a credit to those players and those teams that have done it in the past," he told the publication.

“For me now, it’s just about working hard and doing what is best for the team and getting the premiership.

“I would have loved it to be at the Tigers but it hasn’t seemed to have worked out for the club over the last 10 years.”

Nofoaluma is on-contract with the Tigers for a further three years, due to remain with the joint venture until at least the end of the 2025 season.