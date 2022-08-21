Melbourne Storm officials have been forced to deny a potential third-party deal has been struck with Cameron Munster following comments by manager Braith Anasta.

Anasta, who hosts NRL360 three nights a week, added spark to Munster's contract negotiations when asked what it would take from Melbourne to see the five-eighth re-sign with the club.

“I think ideally Cameron and myself would like them to move more on the cap than where they are right now," he said.

Several clubs including the Storm reportedly understood the comment as a suggestion that Melbourne have been moving 'off the cap' and using an illegal third-party deal to sway the superstar.

Despite Anasta's later denials of any illegal deal, Melbourne chairman Matt Tripp claims the Storm are acting above board to ensure the club avoids another salary cap fiasco.

“I heard the comment. We have not offered third parties, so Braith’s comments were strange. The bottom line is Braith was asking for more money," Tripp told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’ve said we have no more room on the cap. That’s that. Since I’ve been a director at the club, nobody is squeakier clean than us, and that’s the way it will stay.

“When Braith said what he said, I asked [CEO] Justin [Rodski], ‘What’s he talking about there? What does it even mean?’ The comment didn’t come out right.

“I’ll catch up with Braith at some point and say, ‘Here’s our position, and if we leave it until November 1, we’re resigned to not being in the race’.”

If reports ring true, it's going to be a hard task for Cameron Munster to knock back Wayne Bennett given the mammoth offer on the table.

The Storm are offering an estimated $850,000 per season for the Wally Lewis medallist, while the Dolphins are tabling a monster $1.3 million a year deal that would see Munster become the game's highest paid player.

Signing with the NRL's 17th club on a four-year deal would see the Queenslander pocket an extra $1.8 million over the span of the contract compared to Melbourne's offer.

While the offer would also allow Munster to return to Queensland, originally hailing from Rockhampton, however Tripp is confident the star half will stay put.

“He wants to be a Melbourne Storm player for life; he loves it down here and is very torn. There will be bigger numbers put on the table elsewhere.

"We desperately want to keep Cameron, but not at the cost of losing two or three other players.”

The Storm are willing to include a clause that sees their marquee man's wage increase as the salary cap does so, although the lack of transparency on how much the cap will be is causing issues.

The Dolphins are unable to officially table their deal until November 1, giving the Storm just over two months to lock up the in-form star, however it's expected that Munster will join the Kangaroos in England shortly after the NRL Grand Final.