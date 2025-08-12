Fullback Daine Laurie is on the hunt for a new club after reportedly being told by the Penrith Panthers that he won't be offered a new contract for the 2026 NRL season.

Returning to the foot of the mountains in 2024 after a three-year stint with the Wests Tigers, Laurie has managed 21 appearances over the last two seasons, playing second-fiddle to other members of the squad and only being used off the interchange bench or as coverage for the outside backs.

Although Laurie has spent the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup, he has the potential to be a constant starter in the NRL and has shown glimpses of brilliance when given the opportunity.

An example of this is when he crossed for a double in the club's opening match of the season against the Cronulla Sharks in Las Vegas.

Without a contract for next season, Laurie has now been told by the Panthers that he won't be offered a contract extension and is set to attract a ton of interest, whether that be in the NRL or overseas competitions.

"He's been told by the club that there won't be a contract for him beyond this year," The Herald's Michael Chammas said on 100% Footy.

"He's off-contract at the end of the year and has been told there's nothing there for him. It's on the back of Maverick Geyer told the same thing from the Penrith Panthers.

"They're looking to replenish some of their depth players in their squad. Most of the players off-contract won't be getting new deals."

The decision not to extend Laurie coincides with fullback duo Jaxen Edgar and Jack Attard making a name for themselves in the NSW Cup and Under-21s Jersey Flegg competitions.

An Australian Schoolboys representative, Edgar was named the NSWRL Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year in 2023 and remains contracted for another 12 months - he is on a train-and-trial contract.

RELATED: Penrith's future No.1?: Jaxen Edgar opens up on NRL dream

"My whole life, I've always wanted (to play in the NRL). It was always a dream to put on the Penrith jersey and run it out there playing NRL," Edgar told Zero Tackle.

"If the opportunity comes, I'll just put my best foot forward and play some good footy."

Meanwhile, Attard is one of the brightest fullback prospects in rugby league and is also an Australian Schoolboys representative.

Seen as the future successor of Dylan Edwards, he recently extended his contract for another two seasons until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

RELATED: Jack Attard: The Australian Schoolboys fullback impressing Penrith officials

"It's really good wearing the Panthers jersey, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity," Attard told Zero Tackle.

"Really happy to be here. I grew up going for Panthers my whole life, so it's good to put on the jersey and run out here with the boys.

"Being with Penrith for a long time as well and going to all their game and watching them run out of the sheds, it'd be a dream to run out there one day in the NRL."