Nathan Brown is yet to pull a Sydney Roosters jersey over his shoulders, but there's little doubt the middle forward already has March 30th circled on his calendar.

The Parramatta Eels released Brown effective immediately this week, finally getting the aggressive lock off their books after seemingly attempting to do so for months now.

Between Round 18 and today, Brown has featured in just one NRL game, the grand final against Penrith late last year, spending his time between the rehab room and rubbing shoulders with NSW Cup stars before being released.

The middle forward has been battling a hamstring injury sustained in the pre-season, however The Daily Telegraph has revealed that his pesky hammy could be the only thing stopping Brown from facing Parramatta on March 30.

While in the final stages of his rehab, there's no guarantee the 30-year-old will be fully-fit when the match rolls around, however the Eels have failed to implement a clause in his release stating he can't face the Eels in 2023.

It leaves the aggressive forward ready to roll against his former blue-and-gold team-mates in just over two weeks time.

Paul Turner, who was released from the Gold Coast Titans to join the St George Illawarra Dragons in the past month, wasn't permitted to face the Titans in the Dragons' season debut, instead lining up at halfback for their NSW Cup side.

If Brown misses the somewhat grudge match, he'll have to wait until Round 25 to face Parramatta, and show them what they've missed out on by releasing him.

While the forward has regressed in recent times, he's fresh off a World Cup campaign captaining Italy, and still possesses plenty to give in his career.

Despite only being signed for the remainder of 2023, WWOS have revealed that Brown has been informed that if he performs, a two or three-year extension will likely be on the table.

With it highly unlikely that the 30-year-old forward returns next week, the clash against Parramatta would likely double as Brown's club debut for the Roosters, his 139th NRL game.