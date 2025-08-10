Saturday's three match run was a wild display of rugby league.

From slippery footy to all-out brawls, it's no wonder eight players were charged, with one in particular facing a lengthy ban.

Cronulla Sharks star Briton Nikora is staring down a three-game ban after being hit with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge on Corey Allan. If he disputes this charge and fails, he will be sidelined for four weeks.

It's a huge blow for Cronulla, who are hoping to keep their finals hopes alive.

The next match between the Sydney Roosters and the Dolphins featured a stack of players looking at MRC charges, in what was a fiery affair.

Spencer Leniu received two charges for Grade 1 Contrary Conduct, while Kurt Donoghoe faces two charges for a high tackle and a shoulder charge.

Rookie Aublix Tawha, Francis Molo, and Naufahu Whyte were also all charged with Grade 1 Contrary Conduct, as they were all involved in an on-field brawl.

None will be suspended, but will need to pay a fine of $1000.

Canterbury Bulldogs duo Sam Hughes and Harry Hayes were both hit for Grade 1 Careless High Tackles in their win over the New Zealand Warriors, looking at $1000 fines each.