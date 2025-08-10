Saturday's three match run was a wild display of rugby league.

From slippery footy to all-out brawls, it's no wonder eight players were charged, with one in particular facing a lengthy ban.

Cronulla Sharks star Briton Nikora is staring down a three-game ban after being hit with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge on Corey Allan. If he disputes this charge and fails, he will be sidelined for four weeks.

It's a huge blow for Cronulla, who are hoping to keep their finals hopes alive.

The next match between the Sydney Roosters and the Dolphins featured a stack of players looking at MRC charges, in what was a fiery affair.

NRL Rd 9 – Roosters v Dolphins
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 02: Spencer Leniu of the Roosters reacts during the round nine NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium on May 02, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Spencer Leniu received two charges for Grade 1 Contrary Conduct, while Kurt Donoghoe faces two charges for a high tackle and a shoulder charge.

Rookie Aublix Tawha, Francis Molo, and Naufahu Whyte were also all charged with Grade 1 Contrary Conduct, as they were all involved in an on-field brawl.

None will be suspended, but will need to pay a fine of $1000.

Canterbury Bulldogs duo Sam Hughes and Harry Hayes were both hit for Grade 1 Careless High Tackles in their win over the New Zealand Warriors, looking at $1000 fines each.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION