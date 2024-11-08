The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the re-signing of Briton Nikora through to the end of 2027.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, Nikora has signed a two-year upgrade and extension which will mean he has at least the next three seasons based in Craig Ftizgibbon's side.

Nikora, possibly becoming off a career-best season with the black, white and blue, has been with the Sharks since he was part of the junior pathways almost a decade ago and has since become a permanent member of the NRL best 17.

"This is where I started my career and this is where I eventually hope to end it. As long as the Sharks want me, I don't see myself anywhere else," Nikora said in a club statement.

"I came here for an open trial for the under 20s in late 2015 when I didn't have much going for me. The Sharks gave me an opportunity and I'm grateful for what they've done for my career.

"It means a lot to play for one club."

The 26-year-old made his first-grade debut in 2019 and has since played 136 games at the top level for the Shire-based club. Prior to that he had played in the under-20s competition, being named to the 2017 NYC team of the year, before working through NSW Cup in 2018.

Club general manager of football Darren Mooney said it has been a preiliege to see Nikora's development.

"We watched about three runs from him, got him off the field and signed him the next day," Mooney said.

"It's been a privilege to see what Brit has gone on to achieve, not only in his footy but in his life as a husband to Sharmaine and a father of three boys.

"He's one of the elite back-rowers in the competition, plays for his country and has developed into a leader of our squad.

"To have him around for another couple of years is great news for the club."

Nikora becomes the second Shark to re-sign with the club since November 1, with Braydon Trindall also locking up his future through to the end of 2018.