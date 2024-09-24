Four teams remain. Two games will decide the decider. All the rugby league cliches!

I have to say, all things considered, the Sharks and Cowboys 'blowout' actually finished a competitive contest, while James Tedesco and the Roosters put in a shift that has us wondering if they could cause an upset this weekend.

Below are 20 thoughts from the weekend that was, plus all the goings on in the rugby league world:

1. The amount of vitriol and carry on re Nicho Hynes this week has been nothing short of ridiculous. Members of the media were crying out for him to win a finals game. He did. Now the media are smashing him for not being best on ground and instead allowing the hot hand in Braydon Trindall to run the show. Bloke cannot win.

2. On Hynes, as a Sharks fan I thought he played Friday night's game to perfection. Trindall has been the in form half for months now, and again was the main man against the Cowboys. Hynes didn't try and overcall him, he didn't overplay his hand, and let's not forget that he did have 117 run metres and would have had a try assist if not for a Katoa bobble. Drop the lazy rhetoric!

3. Elsewhere, Will Kennedy copped a mountain of grief for his performance in Melbourne. He was magnificent on Friday night in denying Scott Drinkwater what may have proven to be a pivotal try. That ankle tap may have saved the Sharks season.

4. For the Cowboys, they will rue a slow start which ultimately cost them a Preliminary Final. Robson, Dearden, Drinkwater and Holmes all had massive moments but you cannot give a side a a 24-0 head start. The tide was always going to turn but it was too late.

5. I genuinely think Tom Dearden has a claim to being the Dally M five-eighth of the year. Robson too may snag the hooker of the year spot. The Cowboys can be really proud of their 2024 efforts but I feel they fell a game short. That seems to be the feeling across social media also.

6. Speaking of teams of the year, I would have made a few changes to the RLPA side. James Tedesco is going to win the Dally M and deserves the fullback spot. The NSW Origin wingers are both magnificent but I feel Jacob Kiraz and Alofiana Khan-Pereira had better seasons. Joseph Tapine must be one of the starting props and Reece Robson edges Harry Grant in the nine for mine. Good side though.

7. The performances of James Tedesco over the past fortnight actually has me believing an upset could be on the cards on Friday night. The Storm/Panthers Grand Final has looked locked in for about 20 rounds now. Tedesco shapes the most likely to upset that apple cart.

8. Not to count the Sharks out, but the fact they haven't scored a point against the Panthers in over two full games doesn't set a positive precedent.

9. To anyone who missed that QLD Cup Grand Final on Sunday evening, you missed an absolute beauty. The two Dolphins feeder clubs met, at Redcliffe no less, in front of a huge crowd. It was an attacking masterclass with Tesi Niu's Northern Devils ultimately coming out with the title. What a game.

10. This Sunday will see the NSW Cup Grand Final as old foes the Bears and Jets clash at Commbank. Strangely the Bears have only played once in the past three weeks, having byes in the opening and most recent rounds of the Finals series. It will be interesting to see if that plays into it at all.

11. I don't really know what to make of the Drinkwater/Cotter moment. I wouldn't call it a confrontation, or even an issue, but to see those two react the way they did while trailing early in a Final ... let's put it down to them expressing a below par start to a game they expected to win. Both players had magnificent seasons and this minor incident will quickly be forgotten

12. The NRLW has set us up with two mouth watering Prelims. The Broncos host the Sharks having beaten them, on the final play, two weeks ago. Meanwhile the title favourite Roosters clash with the back to back Premiers the Knights. Sunday afternoon is stacked!

13. The Jersey Flegg Grand Final pits the Bulldogs, well rested after a week off, against a Sharks side who have now won 11 games in a row. Their last loss? A two point loss to the Bulldogs. I swear the rugby league script writers have nailed this entire weekend.

14. Both Prelims boast wall to wall highlight battles but no one on one this weekend has me more excited that Nelson Asofa-Solomona vs Jared Waerea-Hargreaves! Big Nelson vs equally big Jared. NAS vs JWH! Sign me up!

15. I thought Ashley Klein absolutely nailed his refereeing performance on Friday night. You barely noticed the 400 game official. He let the Sharks and Cowboys decide that game. He made the decisions when called upon but there were probably five or six minor "six again" calls that would have been called earlier in the season. I hate when referees nitpick minor incidents. Saturday night was a tough watch as a result but Friday was near flawless.

16. Any worries the Roosters had of not having a decent halfback for the first time in 20 years, quickly went away as Sandon Smith turned it on against Manly. This kid is a special talent. That put he put on Dally Cherry-Evans will be replayed for many years to come.

17. I'd love to see a betting market framed for a sin bin this weekend. I think it's about $1.10. All four teams will be on edge from the kick off, with a host of combustable elements ready to explode. The smart money is on someone sitting down.

18. How's the audacity of certain organises producing five hit pieces on a player then being first in line to interview that player on media day?

19. They say you never really miss something until it is gone. I miss Thursday night football already. Even the Friday 6pm time slot. Ugh!

20. So much was made of the crowd on Friday night. There were a million things against the fanbases of both clubs but as someone who was there, I couldn't care less about the crowd number if I actively tried. I love stirring up fanbases with crowd figures but if anyone out there actually cares, find something better to do with your time.