After a standout season in 2022 where he claimed the Dally M Medal, Nicho Hynes has continued his form as he looks to make his State of Origin debut.

Having missed the first three rounds, the newly crowned $7 million man has shown Brad Fittler and the NSW Blues selectors why he deserves to play against the Queensland Maroons.

The X-factor for the Cronulla Sharks, Hynes has been giving everything he has in his arsenal, aiming to take the No.6 Blues jersey from Jarome Luai.

It will be a difficult decision for Fittler to make as Luai and Nathan Cleary have an unbelievable relationship that has seen them lead Penrith to back-to-back premierships.

However, if there is one person who can dethrone Luai and fit right in, it is Nicho Hynes.

“I'd love to play five-eighth for NSW. Jarome is the incumbent, he's been there and done it,” Hynes said via the Sydney Morning Herald.

“If Freddy went with him, I'd understand. But I'll definitely put my hand up to play Origin – and I'll be going for it.”

"At the least, I'd like to be on the bench or in the squad, but I'd love to wear the No.6."

Hynes earnt the backing of coach Craig Fitzgibbon after his incredible performance against the Sydney Roosters on Friday.

A former Blue himself, Fitzgibbon wants to see him go against his former arch-rivals.

"It's not up to me to make the selections, but I'll tell you what, he'll go down swinging," Fitzgibbon said via the Herald.

If he is to be selected he will go up against his former Storm teammate Cameron Munster. Munster is set to line up once again with Daly Cherry-Evans if there are no injury troubles.

The playmaker made it clear that their friendship won't be one if they are to come up against each other on May 31st.

"I hate Queensland; Queensland is the only thing I hate in life when Origin time is on," Hynes said.

"It's a good state for its beaches, but at Origin time I hate it."

While Hynes waits to see if he given the Blues jersey, he praised a fellow Blues player who helped him last series during the State of Origin camp.

"He's a great instinctive player," Hynes said speaking about skipper James Tedesco.

"Fitzy has done a good job with letting him play his own footy and getting his hands on the ball as much as possible. When you do that, he'll create a lot of opportunities.

"He made a couple of errors (on Friday), but he flushed it and came up with some big plays at the end of the game. And that's the sign of a really good player."