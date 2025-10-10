South Sydney Rabbitohs dummy half is still waiting to see a brief of evidence, with his court case now adjourned to December.

The dummy half will plead not guilty to both drug and betting related charges, which were brought against him by Queensland Police.

In the accusations, leaked police reports reveal text messages where Smith is alleged to have linked former Sydney Roosters teammate Victor Radley to a drug dealer, while it's also reported that Smith will be accused of supplying inside information regarding his status in the Rabbitohs team for a match against the Manly Sea Eagles earlier this year.

In the second mention of the case, heard at Southport Magistrate's Court on Thursday, Smith's did not appear as the prosecution were ordered to deliver the brief of evidence to the defence by November 13, per an AAP report.

The case will now not be mentioned again until December 4.

"We are awaiting the brief of evidence that the Queensland Police rely on to establish the charges," Smith's lawyer Pat McGirr told the publication.

"Once we have that material, we will read it and take it from there."

The New Zealand international has not yet been sanctioned by the NRL or his club as they await the hearing to take place, while Radley, who was not charged but was named in the case, has been suspended for ten games without pay by the Roosters, while he also had to make a $30,000 donation to St Vincent's Hospital's charity.

The first sign of issue for Smith was when he was questioned by police on the Gold Coast after flying in for a match against the Titans.