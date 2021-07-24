At this week's football briefing, NRL's head of football elite competitions Graham Annesley was questioned on the immediate future of the NRLW.

With no clarity on how the 2021 season will take shape, Annesley said the competition is facing a challenge, but did not suggest the NRLW would be forced to be abandoned at this point in time.

“There are no suggestions of cancelling it. We’re absolutely committed to it and maintaining the integrity of the competition,” Annesley said.

“In many cases, players have commitments to employers and family commitments that make it very difficult for them to go into quarantine or bubble-like situations similar to NRL players at the moment.