With no clarity on how the 2021 season will take shape, Annesley said the competition is facing a challenge, but did not suggest the NRLW would be forced to be abandoned at this point in time.
“There are no suggestions of cancelling it. We’re absolutely committed to it and maintaining the integrity of the competition,” Annesley said.
“In many cases, players have commitments to employers and family commitments that make it very difficult for them to go into quarantine or bubble-like situations similar to NRL players at the moment.
“We’re not going to turn it into a nines competition or play it across one weekend. We want to make sure we’ve got a competition that is largely what we had planned for this year.”
Despite reaffirming the competition won't be left out of the spotlight, Annesley's comments haven't hit the note many were hoping for, with Roosters star and newly-appointed NRLPA director Hannah Southwell expressing her concern on behalf of the league.
In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Southwell stressed the consideration NRLW players must be shown ahead of any drastic decisions.
“If I’m honest, the stress of it I know has been a lot on a lot of players,” Southwell said.
“We need to make sure those players with young children are well compensated and taken care of. That’s the main thing.
The 22-year-old brought attention back to the difficult opening campaigns the women's competition has faced since it's inauguration, with any further setbacks set to add further tolls to the competition's development.
“Everything we’ve worked for the last couple of years, there’s so much we’ve sacrificed to get it to where it is, it’s so disheartening," Southwell added.
"The girls have been through a lot together as a group."
Following the announcement of her induction onto the NRLPA directors board, Southwell expressed her delight to be able to give the women's league a louder voice.
“I’m proud to join the RLPA’s Board and to be able to represent my fellow players at this level,” Southwell said, per NSWRL.
“Establishing a collective agreement for NRLW players is one goal I would love to help achieve through my position with the RLPA.
“However, I also look forward to having a voice on a wide range of matters across the game and continuing my own professional development along the way.”