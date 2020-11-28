Newcastle have announced the re-signing of outside back Starford To’a to a new deal that will see the Knights young gun remain at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The Auckland product has spent time at fullback during his junior days and looks to have plenty of upside for Adam O’Brien.

To’a made seven appearances for the Knights in 2020 after breaking into the senior side in Round 13, scoring four tries for the year.

Knights general manager Danny Buderus backed the 20-year-old to take major strides in 2021.

“Under the guidance of Adam O’Brien and his team, everyone at the Club is confident that Star will continue to progress towards a long-term permanent spot,” Buderus said.

“Being Alex’s first signing as a recruitment officer in 2018, Newcastle definitely is a home for Star and we can’t wait to watch his development over the next three years.”