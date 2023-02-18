Newcastle utility Phoenix Crossland has been charged for making dangerous contact on Parramatta forward Junior Paulo during the Knights' 36-14 loss to the Eels.

Currently vying for Newcastle's No. 14 jersey, Crossland had some nice touches in the second-half of the one-sided contest, forcing a line drop-out from dummy-half whilst delivering quality service at hooker.

While the play wasn't penalised at the time, Crossland slid down Paulo's hulking frame in a tackle early in the second-half, resembling a hip-drop tackle, and attracting a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for the 22-year-old.

Provided Crossland takes the early guilty plea, the utility will be fined $1,000, however if he fights the charge and loses at the judiciary, the monetary penalty will swell to $1,500.

The half-turned-hooker is in competition with Kurt Mann and Tyson Gamble for the bench utility role, with Kalyn Ponga and Jackson Hasting set to start in the halves alongside Jayden Brailey at hooker.

While he missed both trials with minor hip and ankle injuries, Adam Elliott is expected to start the season at lock, where Mann spent the majority of the 2022 season.

While initially expected to depart the club at the end of lasts Eason, Crossland was handed a two-year deal over the off-season, and will look to repay the faith if selected on the bench for Newcastle's Round 1 clash in New Zealand.

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses was penalised for a high shot in the trial game, however failed to attract a charge from the Match Review Committee.