Isaiah Papali'i would've gotten away with it too if it wasn't for the Newcastle Knights and their meddling officials.

The Wests Tigers recruit was handed a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge after a hip drop tackle on Jack Johns during the first-half of Newcastle's gutsy 14-12 victory, however, Papali'i's name was never initially on the charge sheet.

When the NRL released the charges for Sunday's matches at 10:16 am Monday morning, only two names were plastered on the sheet. Jacob Saifiti's mammoth five-game ban for his hit on Jake Simpkin, and Jackson Hastings' fine for clipping Tommy Talau.

No Isaiah Papali'i to be found.

However, flash forward just over two-and-a-half hours, and the NRL released an updated rap sheet, this time brandishing a trio of names, Saifiti, Hastings - and Papali'i.

While initially considered to be a mere oversight, The Daily Telegraph has revealed that a Newcastle tip-off was behind the back-rower's suspension.

Jack Johns suffered an ankle injury in the play and despite being named for this weekend's clash with the Dolphins, the back-rower was cut from the squad 24 hours before kick-off, instead replaced by debutant Thomas Cant on the pine.

Newcastle officials were reportedly upset over Papali'i being left off the list and contacted the NRL, who have until 6pm the day after a match to confirm the charges stemming from the contests.

Officials weren't happy with Sheens' post-match press conference comments either.

“The couple of boys I am going to lose for next week they are not real happy about it and neither am I,” Sheens said.

Tommy Talau broke his nose in the Hastings hit while Daine Laurie went down with an ankle issue during the contest.