The Newcastle Knights have come to the defence of head coach Adam O’Brien after reports surfaced of an altercation with a patron at the races.

The Knights released a statement on Wednesday night to address the reports, denying and clearing the head coach of any wrongdoing.

“The club can confirm a small number of staff, including O’Brien, attended the races on Saturday January 30, as guests of the Newcastle Jockey Club,” the statement read.

“Reports alleging those Knights staff were intoxicated, disruptive and ejected from the venue are incorrect. This has been confirmed by NJC staff and independent eyewitnesses.

“Information gathered confirms all Knights representatives always acted professionally and appropriately, NJC has confirmed there were no incident reports recorded.”

I wonder what the Daily Telegraph boffins think of this statement from the Knights re: the Adam O'Brien "incident" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d3ccdPUb8j — Paul Jobber (@paul_jobber23) February 10, 2021

The Daily Telegraph alleges that O’Brien was heavily intoxicated and involved in a scuffle in the toilets of the Newcastle Jockey Club before being ejected by security.

Upon being ejected by security, O’Brien used the ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ line upon the exit, an allegation made by The Daily Telegraph with which the Knights also denied.

O’Brien is about to embark on his second season as the coach of the Knights, having led them to 11 wins and a draw last year.