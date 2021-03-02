NRL Rd 19 - Knights v Dragons
NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Newcastle Knights players celebrate a try during the round 19 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the St George Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Newcastle will adopt a revolutionary captaincy rotation model in season 2021.

The Knights on Tuesday night announced that Daniel Saifiti and Jayden Brailey would co-captain the club in next Friday night’s season-opening clash against the Bulldogs.

However, fellow leadership group members Kalyn Ponga, Blake Green and Mitch Barnett will also be tasked with the captaincy throughout different stages of the season.

But with Ponga and Green sidelined for around a month, the other three players will rotate the responsibilities for the interim.

NRL Rd 13 - Knights v Tigers
NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 08: Blake Green of the Newcastle Knights during the round 13 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on August 08, 2020 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Knights coach Adam O’Brien announced the decision during an on-stage interview with Fox Sports host Yvonne Sampson during the club’s official season launch at NEX.

“I’ll rotate it around as I see,” Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien said, per the Daily Telegraph.

“It freshen guys up. It’s a big responsibility being captain of the Newcastle team. It’ll be more of a feel thing for me regarding who will lead the team out each week.

“Running a model like this, we won’t be sitting here in two or three years time talking about lack of leadership. We could have a stand alone captain later in the year or next year. I’ll make that decision.”

O’Brien confirmed that Green would assume most on-field responsibilities for the upcoming season.

It comes after Mitchell Pearce stood down from skipper following a tumultuous off-season where he was involved in a sexting scandal with a club employee that caused his wedding to be cancelled.

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 29: Jacob Saifiti of the Knights in action during the round 21 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the St George Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Saifiti will lead the club out next Friday night in his 100th NRL match.

“Daniel is that alpha male – he has the emotion that’s attached to leading,” O’Brien said

“Jayden is very calm and tactical. He doesn’t get too emotional. It’s a really good yin and yang model. We can get the details in that the team needs through Jayden but we can get the emotion and reaction through Daniel.”

The Knights host Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium next Friday night, with kick-off at 6pm (AEDT).