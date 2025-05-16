The Newcastle Knights and NSW Blues have been dealt a major injury blow with an outside back set to spend an extended amount of time on the sidelines after an injury mishap.

Ahead of their Friday night match against the Parramatta Eels, Knights centre Bradman Best has suffered a hamstring injury and could spend up to two months on the sidelines, per The Newcastle Herald.

According to the publication, Best's absence will see Dylan Lucas move into the centres, Thomas Cant enters the starting team and either Jack Hetherington or Paul Bryan take their spot on the interchange bench from the reserves.

The news couldn't have come at a worse time for the Knights as it comes days after winger Greg Marzhew (knee) was ruled out for a month.

If confirmed, it also means that Best will miss out on contention for the entire 2025 State of Origin series.

One of the best centres in the competition on his day, Best has been plagued with multiple hamstring injuries throughout the course of his short career.

Last season, he was sidelined on three occasions due to injuries to his hamstring and even missed the Elimination Semi-Final to the North Queensland Cowboys.