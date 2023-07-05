The Newcastle Knights have won the race to sign Manly Sea Eagles junior outside back Fletcher Myers.

The 20-year-old appeared in the NRL trials for Manly at the start of the season and has been signed on an NRL development contract with the club for the past two seasons.

Myers has recently been playing in the NSW Cup this year, where he has proved that he has plenty of promise being an athletic speedster and strong ball-runner.

His signing with the Knights will see him return to the club where he played in his junior years - coming through the Knights' junior system.

It also represents a massive coup for the new Knights' recruitment boss Adam Doyle.

In his first game in Knights colours on the weekend, Myers helped lead the club to a 38-12 victory against the Bulldogs in the NSW Cup.

He claimed two tries and will likely be considered to replace Dominic Young next year in the first-grade team

“Fletcher is really at the beginning of his journey, so he is developing as a player,'' Manly coach Anthony Seibold said earlier this year.

“He is learning but he has got some attributes athletically that makes him quite difficult in that sense.

“We really like what Fletcher does in regards to his preparation and his athletic and physical capabilities. It's about continuing to help him grow.

“Fletcher is a very smart kid off the field. He's a really impressive young guy.”