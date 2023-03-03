Newcastle Knights' forward Adam Elliott has been charged in his very first game for his new club after an incident in the second-half.

Elliott, who joined the club from the Canberra Raiders this off-season, came off the bench in his maiden match for Newcastle, running for over 100 metres and completing 34 tackles in a strong debut.

He wasn't the only debutant, joining the likes of Jackson Hastings, Jack Hetherington and Lachlan Miller in playing their first game for the Knights.

Despite a decent showing, the lock forward would've been nervous post-game after making dangerous contact with Dylan Walker midway through the second-half of the contest, earning the attention of the match review committee.

The 28-year-old has been slapped with a grade one dangerous contact charge stemming from the 56th minute incident with Walker, however Elliott isn't set to miss any game time over the charge.

An early guilty plea carries a $1,000 fine, although if Elliott fights the charge and loses at the judiciary, he'll be forced to pay $1,500 for the act of foul play.

No other charges stemmed from either Friday night contest.

It leaves Elliott free to face the Wests Tigers next Sunday at Leichhardt Oval as Newcastle fight to earn their first win of 2023.