The Newcastle Knights have provided an official update on three injured players following their Round 11 clash with the Parramatta Eels over the weekend.

Ruled out of Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series, the Knights have confirmed that front-rower Jacob Saifiti is expected to miss up to three of four weeks with a left calf strain.

Also in contention for the opening match of this year's Origin series, centre Bradman Best is expected to be out for the same timeframe after suffering a right hamstring injury during training last week.

One of the best centres in the competition on his day, Best has been plagued with multiple hamstring injuries throughout the course of his short career.

Last season, he was sidelined on three occasions due to injuries to his hamstring and even missed the Elimination Semi-Final against the North Queensland Cowboys.

"I don't think it's great. It's in a real tricky spot. That's the problem," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said over the weekend.

"He seems to have strength in it, way more than even a low-grade hamstring, but from what I can gather from the medical team, it's in a tricky spot."

The last player the Knights have provided an update on is winger Greg Marzhew who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be available for selection in two weeks time.