The New Zealand Warriors will open their season on home soil with a big clash in front of a sold out crowd at Mt Smart Stadium against the Cronulla Sharks.

Kick-off is set for 6pm (AEDT) - 8pm (local) on Friday, March 8 in Auckland.

In a major boost for the Warriors, they have confirmed that, on the back of six sold out crowds last year, their first two games of the new year have also been sold out.

The swell of support for the Warriors comes after now second-year coach Andrew Webster led them to a surprise preliminary final last season.

With most of that side back to go around again, they will look to knock off the Cronulla Sharks in Round 1 who themselves made the finals last year, but were always felt to be making up the numbers.

Nicho Hynes again comes in as the key man, but they will be looking for more out of their forwards, with this proving a tough test against an Addin Fonua-Blake led pack, with the star to join the Sharks in 2025.

How to watch New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

In Australia, this is a Foxtel exclusive game. That means the only way to watch the game on TV on the western side of the Tasman will be to tune in through Fox Sports, who will broadcast the game on Fox League (Channel 502) from 5pm (AEDT).

If you'd prefer to live stream the game online, you'll be able to do so through Foxtel's online platform, Kayo Sports.

For those in New Zealand, Sky Sports have exclusive coverage of the NRL. Some other international regions will have the game broadcasted, while the Watch NRL app is also available for international viewers.

Teams

New Zealand Warriors

1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Luke Metcalf 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Tohu Harris

Interchange: 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Tom Ale 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Dylan Walker 18. Adam Pompey 21. Te Maire Martin

Cronulla Sharks

1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Royce Hunt 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange: 14. Dale Finucane 15. Jack Williams 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Kayal Iro 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha

Key information

Kick-off: Friday, March 8, 6pm (AEDT) - 8pm (local)

Venue: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Overall head-to-head record: Played 48, Sharks 28, Warriors 20

Record at venue: Played 19, Warriors 10, Sharks 9

Last meeting: Round 20, 2023 - Warriors 44 defeat Sharks 12 at Mt Smart Stadium

Referee: Peter Gough

Betting odds

The Warriors come into the game as favourites on the back of their excellent 2023 and holding home ground advantage. They pay $1.53, with the Sharks sitting at $2.50.

The line is set at 5.5 points, while over 39.5 points total is favoured on $1.80 odds. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak leads the first try-scorer market at $7.50, with Marcelo Montoya, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa the other favourites. Nicho Hynes scored the first try the last time the two sides met and is paying $6 to score anytime or $31 to score first in this one.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 11am, Friday March 8.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Prediction

The Warriors rightly come into this game as favourites. Home ground advantage was a blessing for them during much of the 2023 season.

The old questions around whether they can be a consistent success remain, but this feels like a different Warriors outfit.

The gritty Sharks should give a good account of themselves, but Round 1 across the Tasman will likely be a bridge too far for the black, white and blue.

Warriors by 8.