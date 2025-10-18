The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the signing of one of the most highly-touted rugby union prospects as they continue building for the future.

Ranked the No.1 high school player in New Zealand last year, Harry Inch has inked a two-year contract with the Warriors until the end of 2027 and will make the code switch after featuring for the Crusaders in the pre-season and Tasman in the NPC competition.

A member of the 2024 New Zealand Schools team, he has already achieved multiple accolades in his short career to date, including reaching the final of the National Secondary Schools tournament with the famed Nelson College - the same school as Warriors icon Simon Mannering.

"We've been interested in Harry for some time, and we're delighted to sign him," Warriors GM of Recruitment, Pathways and Development Andrew McFadden said.

"He's a terrific player and a great young person with all the attributes needed to go a long way in rugby league. As well as his set of skills, he has a real toughness about him."

Set to be used in the halves, Inch will join the club's Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup side once pre-season starts in November.

"He's so tough. He's just not afraid of anything," former Crusaders assistant coach James Marshall once said of Inch.

"He's a farmer, [with] farmer strength. He beats all the boys in the wrestles in the gym, and he's just a kid out of school."