Days away from the start of the new year, the New Zealand Warriors have handed a new deal to one of the club's brightest prospects, which will not only see him earn an extension but also a contract upgrade.

Following a strong 2025 campaign, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava has become the latest youngster to re-sign with the Warriors and will remain at the club until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season.

Rising rapidly through the club's pathways system which saw him bypass the Under-19s SG Ball Cup and Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup competitions, he has also been upgraded to the Warriors' Top 30 roster from next season onwards.

“Eddie stands out in so many ways, a real asset to the club and a tremendous example for all aspiring players coming through our pathways,” said coach Andrew Webster.

“His work rate, energy and attitude are exceptional. When it comes to training few, if any, train harder than him. It's exciting having him added to our fulltime squad.”

Looking to add to his five first-grade matches in 2026, Ieremia-Toeava also made 17 NSW Cup appearances last season which saw him score six tries and average 90 running meters and 37 tackles per match.

“It's just reward for Eddie. He richly deserves this,” added New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“He has grabbed every opportunity as he has worked his way through our pathways, providing an outstanding example of the talent we have in our system.”