After missing out on the grand final for the first time in six years in 2025, the Penrith Panthers have made two new signings, bolstering their forward stocks for next season.

Winning the double - the NSW Cup and State Championship - with the New Zealand Warriors this season, forward duo Kalani Going and Tom Ale have both signed one-year contracts with the Panthers, which will see them switch countries.

On a development contract with the Warriors in 2025, Going can play a variety of positions in the forward pack and had the opportunity to make his NRL first-grade debut in 2023 against The Dolphins.

Since then, he has been a workhorse in reserve-grade and has not only helped the younger forward coming through the ranks but was awarded with the honour of being named the 2025 NSW Cup Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Ale has featured in 42 matches in the NRL throughout his career, but didn't play a single first-grade game this season and instead has been relegated to reserve-grade.

“Tom and Kalani have both impressed with their professionalism and performances throughout the 2025 season,” Panthers GM of Football Shane Elford said.

“They'll add valuable experience and competition for spots within our squad, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Panthers.”