New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster has addressed rumours surrounding the future of playmaker Tanah Boyd who has been linked with a move to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Signing with the New Zealand Warriors at the end of last season from the Gold Coast Titans, Boyd has yet to play an NRL match for the club and is off-contract at the end of the season but does have a mutual option in his contract for 2026.

Once touted as the future of the Titans' halves, Boyd was continually overlooked in favour of other options, and the same is now happening at the Warriors with Luke Metcalfe, Te Maire Martin and Chanel Harris-Tavita all in front of him - Luke Hanson and Jett Cleary are also coming through the ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his future across the ditch seemingly uncertain, reports emerged at the end of April that he was one of four players, alongside Billy Walters (Broncos), Brad O'Neill (Wigan), and Danny Walker (Warrington), being eyed by the North Queensland Cowboys.

According to the News Corp report, it was understood that the club had already approached Boyd's management about a potential return to Queensland.

However, New Zealand Warriors coach Andrew Webster has shut down the rumours, revealing that he's had nothing but "positive conversations" with him and didn't know about his links to the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That's the first time I've heard that,” Webster said via The New Zealand Herald.

“I'm playing every ball on its merits. I've got no intention of letting him go. We absolutely love him here. He's learning a great job.

“He's got two guys in front of him [who are] going brilliantly. We all know that can change in a second. I've had nothing but positive conversations with him.”