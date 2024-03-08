Stacey Waaka, an icon of New Zealand rugby union, has announced she has made the switch to the NRLW, signing with the Brisbane Broncos NRLW.

In confirming the switch, Waaka will join the team after representing New Zealand at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

Yet to play rugby league, the 28-year-old had had an impressive rugby union career to date, including achieving gold in two World Cups and representing the nation at the 2020 Olympics, 2018 Commonwealth Games, and 2018 Sevens World Cup.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about joining the Broncos family this season, because I know the success they've had in the past, but I'm also so thrilled about this new and exciting opportunity,” Waaka told the club in a statement.

"I will do everything in my power to be the best league player I can be when my time comes.

“I know I'll get the best support from this club during the year to help with the switch once I join the Broncos post Olympics.

“I've watched this team with a lot of interest from afar, especially with my good mate Gayle (Broughton) in the squad who has excelled so highly since switching codes.

“She (Broughton) alongside other former rugby teammates have all inspired me to take up this new sport but I'm really looking forward to new friendships/connections, more personal growth on and off the pitch…”

Brisbane Broncos NRLW head coach Scott Prince spoke on her signing and is excited to start working with her when the pre-season begins.

“It's very exciting for someone of her calibre to join the ranks of the NRLW program. Her record speaks for itself. I'm looking forward to seeing what she'll produce on a league field,” said Scott Prince.

“She's the type of player that will prove that you can make the switch from Union to League.

“She'll make an impact with high-flying strong runs. She's an excitement machine along the edge.

“They don't call her the smiling assassin for nothing.”