North Queensland Cowboys forward Griffin Neame has reportedly found himself on the radar of another team as he prepares to enter the open market.

One of 15 players at the Cowboys who will be free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1, Neame has made it no secret in the past that he is prepared to test his value.

A six-time international for New Zealand, the 24-year-old is one of the best young forwards at the Townsville-based club, and although they would like to keep him, he is bound to attract some interest.

As reported by News Corp, he has become the latest player to find himself on the radar of the Perth Bears, who will enter the NRL competition in 2027 and can start speaking to players in less than two months.

The Bears have also been linked to Brisbane Broncos duo Deine Mariner and Gehamat Shibasaki, Cronulla Sharks captain Cameron McInnes, Gold Coast Titans trio David Fifita, Jayden Campbell and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, and Melbourne Storm duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant in recent weeks.

“Any player off contract at the end of 2026 is going to be put in the papers linked with the Perth Bears being interested,” Bears coach Mal Meninga told SEN 1170.

“All these people are being listed that we're interested in, they're all off contract next year. It's not that hard to put a list together.

“All these players are contracted, and they're probably talking about staying on at their club a bit longer.

“We can't fit them in now. How am I going to say no to them all?”