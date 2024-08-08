Well, Round 22 certainly set the cat amongst the pigeons.

Our runaway, seemingly unstoppable Minor Premiers fell in dramatic circumstances while the competition's biggest underachievers registered a huge upset win.

The battle for spots six through eight are red hot, while the Sharks and Bulldogs look set for an almighty shootout when it comes to fourth position.

Following an incredible Round 22, we look at our weekly Power Rankings. Where did your team land?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 2)

Penrith are back in top spot following the Storm's shock loss, combined with a workmanlike win for the Panthers over the Knights.

To nobody's surprise, young Casey McLean looks right at home in the top grade. Nathan Cleary is going on a form run much like the Ponga Dally M run of 2023.

A historically tricky game against the Eels awaits this Friday night but circumstances suggest Penrith get the chocolates here.

2. Melbourne Storm (1)

Show of hands, who saw this loss, at home, to the Dragons coming? If you're hand is up, you're a liar!

I doubt it's time for alarm bells but this was a horror night at the office for the mighty Melbourne outfit who looked to be cantering toward the Minor Premiership.

Fortunately they don't have much time to think about it, with a trip to play South Sydney ahead. I back Melbourne to bounce back.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters survived a shootout with the Dolphins in Perth on Friday night. They'd have mixed feelings about the 40-34 win.

Joey Manu returned from a long injury layoff but it was Sam Walker who again stole the show.

A bye this week allows the tri-colours another week to heel all the minor injuries prior to a finals charge.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

The Bulldogs overcame a supremely spirited Canberra side to celebrate among the incredible scenes at Belmore Oval.

Stephen Crichton was the star on the day although Josh Addo-Carr's double on return will also live long in the memories of those there on Sunday afternoon.

The Dogs face a tricky game against the Dragons this week. It could, low key, be the game of the round!

5. North Queensland Cowboys (5)

The Cowboys overcame a dire recent record at Leichhardt Oval to put 48 points on the Tigers. Unfortunately they did also ship 30, which will worry some.

Murray Taulagi crossed for a hatty while Scott Drinkwater continued his breathtaking form. Valentine Holmes bounced back from some negative performances.

The Cowboys host the Broncos this weekend, with a chance to end their rivals Finals chances.

6. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks won on Saturday night. That's about the length of the excitement that will come from this performance.

Braydon Trindall's injury will destroy hopes in the Shire as his form has been excellent. Rookie Kayal Iro is quickly becoming a major issue out wide for opposition defenders.

An almost unrecognisable Sharks outfit travel to the Gold Coast on Friday evening with a chance to keep their spot in the four in their own hands.

7. Gold Coast Titans (10)

Let me be brutally honest here. I believe the Titans left their run way too late. That said, what a run they are on!

The Titans blew the Broncos off the park on Saturday afternoon on the back of an attacking masterclass. Kini, Foran, Campbell, Fifita, Fifita, Khan-Pereira. They all had days out!

They host a massively undermanned Sharks outfit and will be licking their lips in anticipation.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly sat back and enjoyed the bye while their Finals rivals took it to each other.

They return to action in the nation's capital on Saturday afternoon in what shapes as a season defining clash.

9. The Dolphins (7)

The Dolphins travelled to Perth to play the Roosters, scored 34 points and ... conceded 40!

Their final hopes do not hang by a thread following the shootout loss across the country.

They host a must win game on Sunday afternoon against the Warriors. Anything less than a loss puts them in terrible strife.

10. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

In a weekend of amazing performances, the Dragons put in the best! They went to Melbourne and ended a massive hoodoo in upsetting the Storm.

Kyle Flanagan's last minute heroics summed up the effort from those wearing the Red V. It kept their season alive.

This weekend's clash with the Bulldogs looks to be the must see game of the weekend. Their a chance to continue to shock the NRL world.

11. Canberra Raiders (9)

The Raiders were valiant at Belmore but ultimately fell to the Dogs. Their Finals hopes now hand by a thread.

Jordan Rapana's try in the 72nd minute set up an almighty finish amongst incredible scenes. Joseph Tapine was an absolute monster, yet again.

They host the well rested Sea Eagles on Saturday afternoon. The result of this could decide their season.

12. New Zealand Warriors (11)

The Warriors season ended this Friday evening, at home, in a horror loss to the Eels.

Despite crossing for four tries, the home side were never really in the game. It left the sold out crowd flat.

An away trip to Suncorp awaits. A win would reignite the slimmest of hopes of a Finals birth, but I can't see that mattering.

13. South Sydney Rabbitohs (12)

The ghost of the Bunnies were valiant in defeat to the Sharks on Saturday night but their season was over a long time ago.

Jye Gray continued to light up the competition and crossed for a brilliant solo try.

Seeing Melbourne on the calendar isn't fun at any time but Souths fans are counting down the days til Wayne Bennett arrives and they can start talking about 2025.

14. Brisbane Broncos (12)

What tiny flame remained of the Broncos 2024 Finals hopes was put out on Sat afternoon.

The Broncos sat back and saw their premier prop and star five-eighth ruled out for the season while copping an absolute hammering at the hands of the Titans.

A trip to Townsville doesn't sound fun for a side on its literal last legs.

15. Newcastle Knights (15)

Newcastle played pretty well against Penrith on the weekend. Very well in fact. They still were never really in the contest.

The "pass it to Ponga" game-plan that saw them romp in at the back end of 2023 simply isn't working this time around.

They should walk the Tigers on Sunday afternoon and will live to fight another week.

16. Parramatta Eels (17)

Parramatta continue to frustrate their fans, this time in victory.

They ran riot across the Tasman in putting the Warriors away. Where has this been for the past ... 20 + weeks?

Reality may soon hit though with Penrith their next fixture. They do have a good recent record against their western Sydney rivals though.

17. Wests Tigers (16)

A very dark and familiar feeling is hovering over the Tigers right now. A third straight wooden spoon now looks a forgone conclusion.

They were handled comfortably by the Cowboys on Thursday night. Don't let the Olam send off over shadow another bit part performance.

They must beat Newcastle this week to have any hope of avoiding last spot again.