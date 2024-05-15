Although much of the talk coming out of Round Ten centres around another round of comical refereeing decisions, some darn good footy went under the radar.

The Roosters produced 15 minutes of pure magic, while the Sharks upset the Storm without Nicho Hynes. The Dolphins won again, and the Dogs pushed the Panthers all the way. Manly's form continues to operate on a random basis.

Then there were the injuries .... So! Many! Injuries!

We're going to take a positive approach this week as we find out where your team landed on this week's Power Rankings:

1. Cronulla Sharks (Last Week: 3)

They say to be the team, you have to beat the team! Woo! The Sharks went to Melbourne and upset the mighty Melbourne Storm. With a halves combo of a rookie and a forward, no less.

Yes, Melbourne was missing two superstars, but no Sharks fan in the world could have predicted this win once Nicho Hynes was ruled out.

Cronulla is humming at the moment but faces its biggest test against the high-flying Roosters on Saturday evening. Magic Round has not been kind to them.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

It was a case of a job well done for Penrith in a potential banana-skin game against Penrith. Unfortunately, they lost the best player in the game for eight weeks in the process.

The Cleary injury aside, it was a positive night at the foot of the mountains. Dylan Edwards continues to light up the competition and leads the Dally M race.

Penrith play a desperate Warriors side at Magic Round but if I'm a Panther fan, I'm extremely confident.

3. Sydney Roosters (4)

Hilarious puns not intended, the Roosters are flying right now! That opening 15-minute burst on Sunday afternoon blew the Warriors off the park and put the game out of reach.

That right edge of Manu and Young is the most exciting in the competition. For everyone other than the players trying to defend them. Sam Walker is breathing fire.

They will play the Sharks on Saturday evening in the most delicious of matchups. Young vs Mulitalo. Walker vs Hynes. Chrichton vs Nikora. The Chooks will be confident.

4. Melbourne Storm (1)

The Storm saw their 14 game unbeaten streak in Melbourne come to an end on Saturday night. They were down two megastars but would have fancied their chances all the same.

Cameron Munster had his moments, including a ridiculous pass to split the Sharks open, but ultimately was outplayed by rookie Dan Atkinson on the night.

Yes there was that sin bin but given their opponents played without a number seven, literally, this feels like a game the Storm should have won.

5. Brisbane Broncos (5)

Brisbane were way too good for the Eels on Friday night. The Reece Walsh show continues to roll on, supported by a monster middle rotation.

That Deine Mariner sure can find the line, and from literally anywhere in the park, too.

Brisbane has a dream "away" game at home against a broken Manly side on Friday night. It could be party time for the Broncs.

6. The Dolphins (7)

The Dolphins continue their form as tipsters nightmares as they beat another heavily favoured side. This time it was Manly who fell.

It was the Dolphins' big men who did the early damage. Euan Aitken and Connelly Lemuelu both crossed for first-half tries before Trai Fuller scored the try of the season.

They have a brilliant opportunity on Sunday night when they play the Tigers in an "away" game at home. Should win!

7. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

I don't know what to make of Manly. Neither do they by the look of it.

Another injury to Tom Trbojevic will dominate headlines but those headlines should really centre around whether Manly can find the consistency to be a genuine top team?

I don't like their chances to beat Brisbane on Friday night, which probably means they'll run up a cricket score.

8. Newcastle Knights (10)

No Ponga? No worries! The Knights have now won three games on the bounce sans their superstar number one.

Bradman Best all but secured his return to Origin in one of the most dominant displays of recent time. The Tigers had no answer for him.

Newcastle have a brilliant opportunity to make it four in a row when they play a Titans outfit struggling to field a side.

9. Canberra Raiders (9)

Canberra enjoyed the bye, and a week to get some of their returning players right.

They face a very winnable game against the Bulldogs on Friday and will be filled with confidence coming off an upset win over Manly.

10. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (8)

The Dogs largely went with Penrith on Friday evening. I'd say they passed a major litmus test despite never really looking like winning.

A late try padded the scoreline a little bit, but the Dogs proved they're further along than some of us, myself included, thought they would be.

They start favourites in their clash with Canberra on Friday night. If a genuine top-eight run is on the cards, they need to win this game.

11. North Queensland Cowboys (11)

The Cowboys found a way to be both never be in the contest and also lose the unloseable, all in the space of 80 minutes.

Valentine Holmes' blown try will haunt him as it would have won the Cowboys a game they had no right to win.

They have a wonderful opportunity to return to winning ways in Brisbane as they face the Bunnies. Anything less than a big win is season over.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

The Dragons are back in the winner's circle following a convincing win, in awful conditions, over the Bunnies.

Zac Lomax put his name back in Origin contention with a brilliant effort on the wing. Jack de Belin and Jaydn Su'A dominated up front.

The Dragons have the bye this weekend. They'll miss the Magic Round atmosphere but won't miss playing in the coin toss results nature of the weekend.

13. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans recorded their second win in 2024 in circumstances that can only be described as chaotic.

Losing Brimson, Foran, Smith-Shields and Sami left them with no reserves and a scattered defensive line. They still; somehow, managed to hold off the fast finishing Cowboys. Sam Verrills may have made the tackle of the season.

The Titans "host" the Knights, albeit an hour north from their home, in a game that is there to be one. Their team-list will be interesting.

14. New Zealand Warriors (12)

Despite the desperate nature of Sunday afternoon's clash, the Warriors never got going and were never really in the contest.

An opening 15 minute blitz from the Roosters meant the Warriors were playing catchup from the get go. They never got close. Shaun Johnson suffered an injury too.

It doesn't get any easier as they play the Panthers in Brisbane. It's getting to must win territory now no matter who the opponent.

15. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels season is now very much in jeopardy of slipping away. If it hadn't already. A brave effort against the Broncos never looked close to being enough.

Blaize Talagi was electric at the back for the Eels. Parra really need to find a way to keep their star rookie at the club. A move to centre for Gutherson looks possible.

Mitch Moses is still a week from returning but Parra are running out of time. Up next? The Storm. Rough.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

Tigers management have taken to emailing fans asking for patience. They're right, it won't happen overnight, nor in 2024.

Isaiah Papali'i crossed for two tries in a monster effort but the Tigers had no answer for Bradman Best.

The difference between the Tigers best and worst is astronomical. They'll need to be at their best to stop the free flowing Dolphins on Sunday evening.

17. South Sydney Rabbitohs (17)

Souths fans can be forgiven for feeling excited with the return of Latrell Mitchell. Unfortunately his return underwhelmed, and thus so did the Bunnies.

Beaten, handsomely, by the Dragons, I suppose the positive here is that it couldn't get any worse.

They'll likely play the hapless Cowboys back into form on Saturday night. In the pre-season this game looked like a giant clash. It is not.