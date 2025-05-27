This time of the year is... Strange.

On one hand, I am salivating at the idea of the interstate clash tomorrow night.

On the other, this past weekend was dire. I had to force myself to watch the games. That from the biggest league fan in the world.

Rankings wise, it can be a difficult time, but also a fun one. It's good to see the depth of teams, and also the seriousness in which they take these Origin period games.

We will see teams drop here, despite not playing this weekend.

While this isn't fair, the other teams will have their chance over the next few Origin period bye weeks.

With that said; where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Week 12?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 3)

The Raiders have knocked off the Bulldogs from top spot. Their form is simply irresistible, as is their effort.

Joseph Tapine took Sunday evening's clash personally and would absolutely not be denied.

Canberra host the Roosters on Sunday evening. Strangely, despite a host of teams having two byes, Canberra are yet to enjoy their first.

2. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (1)

An Origin-depleted Dogs fell to the Dolphins is horror circumstances on Thursday night.

It was their second, massive loss of the season. Both came in the rain, to southern Queensland sides. I wouldn't worry though Dogs fans.

A bye this week is perfectly times with Lachlan Galvin coming on board and a big Origin contingent.

3. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors lost a close home game to the high flying Raiders on Sunday evening.

The Warriors did throw everything at the Raiders late but couldn't force Golden Point.

A Sunday afternoon clash with the Bunnies is a brilliant opportunity to return back to the winner's circle. People keep waiting for the Warriors bubble to burst. I don't think it'll be this week.

4. Cronulla Sharks (4)

I wanted to hammer the Sharks here but the fact the Storm didn't play, coupled with the win over Melbourne last week, sees them avoid a deserved drop.

Major red flags flew on Saturday evening as the Sharks were played off the park by a rookie littered Roosters outfit. Only Addin Fonua-Blake and KL Iro earned they match day payment.

The bye came a week late for the club. You better hope Craig Fitzgibbon instils a new attitude within the playing roster during the break.

5. Melbourne Storm (5)

I don't think it's unfair to suggest that the Storm have underachieved thus far in 2025.

This despite sitting in the top four and not having hit their straps yet with any regularity. That scares me.

The Storm have had a week to stew on their loss to the Sharks. They host the Titans this weekend. Watch out Gold Coast.

6. Brisbane Broncos (7)

The Broncos move up by default due to Manly being so dire against an Origin hit Eels team.

Brisbane still present as a top class side. The return of Ezra Mam has them looking all the more dangerous. They're just yet to find that consistency.

A Saturday night clash with Manly will likely see a host of Origin stars back up. Toss a coin I guess.

7. North Queensland Cowboys (8)

The Cowboys are the second team to benefit here due to Manly being so bad.

They've lost games they should have won. They've won games they were favoured to win. That perfectly sums up this side right now.

A home game against the Tigers should provide great entertainment and a good opportunity for a win.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

Let's be blunt here. Manly were disgusting on Friday night against an Eels side missing their two megastars.

Lehi Hopoate's early double was all she wrote for a Manly side who looked like they were missing several Origin stars rather than just the one.

A monster Saturday night clash with Manly should excite regardless of who backs up from Origin.

9. The Dolphins (10)

The Dolphins played their best game of the season on Thursday night in tearing the table topping Dogs to shreds.

We all know who was missing, for both sides, but it's time to admit that Isaiya Katoa is one of the game's brightest stars. Herbie Farnworth may be the best signing in many years.

The Dolphins can celebrate their win via a very long turnaround thanks to a bye this weekend.

10. Sydney Roosters (12)

The Roosters sent a big reminder to the competition on Saturday night in destroying the Sharks.

James Tedesco, Mark Nawaqanitawase and