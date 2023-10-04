Nathan Cleary has officially withdrawn from the Kangaroos squad for their upcoming tri-series against Samoa and New Zealand.

Cleary picked up a minor knee injury during a stunning grand final performance against the Brisbane Broncos in Sunday evening's grand final.

Playing through it, Cleary picked up the Clive Churchill Medal in a scintilating performance that will go down as one of the greatest in grand final history.

The injury means the Australian Rugby League Commission's selection panel have drafted Nicho Hynes into the 21-man squad for their upcoming two Tests as well as the possibility of a final.

What role Hynes plays in the side remains to be seen, with star Manly Sea Eagles half Daly Cherry-Evans - who split duties with Cleary at last year's World Cup - now to likely take over the number seven jumper.

Cleary had been expected to be first-choice in the seven prior to his injury.

Hynes has had another strong season with the Sharks, albeit one not on the same level as last year when he took out the Dally M Medal, yet missed selection for the World Cup in England.

Cleary is joined on the sideline for the series by his premiership-winning halves partner Jarome Luai who is missing Samoa's campaign with a shoulder injury.

The Australians will play their first Test against Samoa in Townsville on Saturday, October 14.

Updated squad

Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs)

Patrick Carrigan (Broncos)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Selwyn Cobbo* (Broncos)

Lindsay Collins (Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (Cowboys)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Titans)

Thomas Flegler* (Broncos)

Harry Grant (Storm)

Payne Haas (Broncos)

Valentine Holmes (Cowboys)

Ben Hunt (Dragons)

Nicho Hynes* (Sharks)

Liam Martin (Panthers)

Cameron Munster (Storm)

Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs)

Kotoni Staggs* (Broncos)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow* (Dolphins)

James Tedesco (c) (Roosters)

Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

Isaah Yeo (Panthers)