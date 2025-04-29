The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed that they have re-signed one of their most promising talents despite him being linked to a rival NRL side.

Linked with a potential move to the Newcastle Knights, young Dragons playmaker Lyhkan King-Togia has decided that he will remain at the club for at least the next two seasons until the end of 2027.

One of the club's most promising talents, King-Togia made four first-grade appearances in the 2024 season, with his maiden match being against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 24 - he even started at five-eighth in one of the matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting with the Illawarra Steelers in the SG Ball Cup program, he would eventually make progress through the grades to the Jersey Flegg Cup and the NSW Cup.

“Locking down Lyhkan for another couple of seasons is exciting for the club,” coach Shane Flanagan said.

“He got a taste of first grade at the end of last year and has been playing good footy to start this season for our NSW Cup team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He's an exciting young half on the up and we're looking forward to watching him continue to improve over the coming seasons.”